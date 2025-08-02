Breaking news about Gerard Piqué, Shakira and their children: they're closer than ever

While many celebrities take advantage of the summer to visit the most paradisiacal destinations in Europe, Gerard Piqué has chosen to cross the Atlantic and enjoy a very different vacation. The former FC Barcelona footballer is currently in the United States, where he has been seen accompanied by his inseparable partner, Clara Chía. This is the place where both his ex-wife, Shakira, and their children live.

Although the trip doesn't have a work-related purpose, it does seem to have a very clear goal: to take advantage of his stay to enjoy leisure time. Possibly, to get closer to his children, Milan and Sasha, who are also in the North American country with their mother, Shakira.

| @3gerardpique

Piqué has shared a few glimpses of his journey through the United States. This includes a romantic getaway to Arizona, where he and Clara took the opportunity to go sightseeing and reconnect with old friends.

Gerard Piqué is on vacation in the place where Shakira lives

More recently, the Catalan was spotted in Los Angeles, where he was photographed on July 27 outside a well-known establishment. The images showed Piqué and his partner looking relaxed, sharing a lively conversation with two women.

| Instagram, Shakira

Meanwhile, Shakira has once again become the center of attention after being seen with her children enjoying the Coldplay concert at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Colombian singer shared some videos on social media in which she appears excited, singing along with Milan and Sasha to some of the British band's songs.

Shakira enjoys a concert with Gerard Piqué's children

They also experienced a unique moment backstage before the show. "Thank you for letting me and my boys be part of such a special moment! Thank you also for your kind words," wrote Shakira, moved.

| Instagram, Shakira

The most touching surprise came from Chris Martin, Coldplay's lead singer, who was one of the artist's greatest supporters during her highly publicized separation from Piqué. The singer dedicated a few special words to her during the concert, a gesture that Shakira didn't hesitate to thank publicly.

With both parents in the United States at the same time, the chances that Gerard Piqué will take the opportunity to see his children increase considerably. Although a meeting hasn't been confirmed, sources close to the former defender say that he is planning a visit or even a small family getaway soon. This is another sign that, despite their differences, his ties with his children remain his priority.