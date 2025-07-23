Letizia Ortiz makes an 8-year-old boy cry

The aura surrounding Queen Letizia has been marked from the beginning by a certain controversy, especially in moments when she appears before the public. Although she has managed to transform her image in recent years thanks to the work of her advisors, there are still episodes that reopen the eternal debate about her approachability and spontaneity. The latest episode, which took place during an official event in Marín, has brought back into the spotlight that image of a queen lacking empathy that has been so often attributed to her.

An event in Marín and an unexpected scene

During the recent Navy graduation ceremony, a desired event for both the cadets and their families, Queen Letizia's presence was surrounded by strict security measures. The occasion, marked by the emotion of reuniting with her daughter Leonor, who was completing her military training, was also a special moment for dozens of families. However, not all attendees were able to enjoy the desired closeness with royalty.

It was precisely during the exit from the event when a moment occurred that quickly spread across social media. An eight-year-old boy, excited at the possibility of greeting the queen, saw the opportunity vanish abruptly. Letizia, faithful to protocol and amid heightened security due to being accompanied by her daughters, avoided direct contact with the public.

| Policía Nacional, Casa Real

The boy, frustrated by his unfulfilled wish, broke down in tears before the astonished gaze of his mother and several witnesses, who didn't hesitate to show their bewilderment.

The boy's mother confessed her surprise and disappointment shortly after: "I never thought she would behave like that. My son just wanted to shake her hand." This account, along with the images and comments circulating on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, have reignited criticism of the queen's attitude at public events.

This isn't an isolated incident

This isn't the first time Letizia Ortiz has faced questions about her way of interacting with the people. Since her arrival at the Royal Household, she has been labeled with adjectives such as "controlling" or "distant," while her husband, Felipe VI, is perceived as more approachable and down-to-earth by much of public opinion.

| Casa Real, XCatalunya

Despite the evident efforts of the Royal Household to make Letizia a more accessible figure—including her presence on social media and a more social agenda—spontaneous gestures of humanity seem to elude her at key moments.

The anecdote of the boy in Marín has resonated in comments and memes that highlight the contrast between Felipe VI's naturalness and the queen's almost robotic behavior, a comparison that some users have taken to the extreme by likening her to artificial intelligences.

This kind of comparison, far from being an isolated phenomenon, shows how public perception continues to resist superficial image changes and demands something deeper: genuine and visible empathy.

| ACN

It should be noted that the Royal Household's security protocol is always heightened when the infantas accompany their parents, as was the case at this event. However, many attendees were hoping for a simple gesture that would break the institutional barrier. Several parents present also said they felt ignored on a day that, for many, should have been more personal and emotional.

The challenge of winning the people's sympathy

The Royal Household thus faces a new image challenge, in which gestures count as much or more than words. Although Letizia's circle defends that her behavior follows protocol and the need to protect the royal family, the reality is that public sensitivity to the coldness of certain institutional figures keeps growing.

Will Letizia be able to move past this episode and show the humanity so many citizens demand? For now, the memory of the boy crying in Marín adds a new chapter to the long list of disagreements between the queen and society, reigniting the debate about the true closeness of the Spanish monarchy.

| Casa Real, XCatalunya, yayayoyo

What happened in Marín not only reflects an unfortunate moment, but also reopens the question of to what extent the image of the Royal Household is just a facade or if there is a sincere will to reach out behind it. Meanwhile, the people keep waiting for more than protocol smiles and greetings from a distance.