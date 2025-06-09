End to Juan Carlos I's exile in Abu Dhabi

After five years of discreet residence in Abu Dhabi, the emeritus king Juan Carlos I has decided to close this chapter of his life and move to Portugal, the country he has chosen as his final destination. At 88 years old, the monarch is seeking a place closer to Spain to spend his final days, although without returning to his homeland.

a five-year escape

In August 2020, Juan Carlos I left Spain amid investigations into alleged financial irregularities, settling in Abu Dhabi. During his stay on the private island of Zaya Nurai, he enjoyed a life of top-level, but also of solitude and physical limitations.

Over time, his health has deteriorated, and the distance from his family and friends in Spain has become increasingly difficult to bear.

| Casa Real, XCatalunya

Now, the emeritus has decided to move to Portugal, specifically to areas such as Cascais or Estoril, places that already welcomed members of the Borbón family during the Franco era and where he also lived in his youth.

This decision will allow him to be closer to his daughters and friends living in Spanish territory, making it easier for him to travel frequently to Sanxenxo and attend medical check-ups in Vitoria.

reactions to the news

Although there hasn't been an official statement from the Royal House, sources close to the monarch have confirmed his intention to settle in Portugal. However, his son, King Felipe VI, has set conditions for not opposing the move, such as the withdrawal of the lawsuit against Miguel Ángel Revilla. Negotiations between father and son haven't been easy, and both have shown firm stances in their respective positions.

| Reddit

The choice of Portugal as his final destination has also sparked debate about the tax implications of his fortune. By establishing his residence in a European Union country, Juan Carlos I could face new tax obligations and greater scrutiny regarding the origin of his assets.

Meanwhile, the emeritus king continues working on his memoirs, titled "Réconciliation," which are expected to be published soon. In them, he will address aspects of his personal and professional life, including his role in Spain's democratic transition and the mistakes made during his reign.

peninsular destination

Juan Carlos I's decision to move to Portugal marks a new chapter in his life, leaving behind the golden exile in Abu Dhabi to get closer to his roots and his family. However, tensions with the Royal House and unsolved tax issues could complicate his retirement in Portuguese lands.

| Casa Real

Will Portugal be the definitive refuge for the emeritus king, or will new obstacles arise on his path to a quieter life closer to his family environment? Considering the family background, anything can happen.