Froilán, sidelined at Marivent: the message he has received

The closest inner circle of the royals, made up of Felipe VI, Letizia, and their daughters Leonor and Sofía, are starting their summer at Marivent with an implicit warning directed at the rest of the family. Froilán de Marichalar, the most media-exposed grandson of the emeritus royals, has been the first to receive it: he must leave before the arrival of the official core, or wait until they have left. The decision is causing a new chapter in the family rift and highlights the control Letizia exerts over the monarchy's spaces.

Tactical isolation: the order from Letizia

Since Felipe VI ascended to the throne, Marivent has been reserved for a very intimate circle: the king, the queen, Sofía, and their daughters. This year, however, the ban has become stricter. Letizia has been inflexible: neither cousins, nor Marichalar, nor Urdangarin are authorized to be present while the royal daughters remain at the residence.

Froilán was the first to feel the blow: he received the request to leave the palace before the end of July, or else stay away until the official stay is over.

Crescendo tension: reactions within the family circle

This ban hasn't gone unnoticed. Froilán has preferred to keep a low profile, as his circle admits, but he hasn't taken it well that restrictions are being imposed on him in a space he historically visited freely. Victoria Federica has received a more diffuse but equally clear warning: it's better not to coincide. If she decides to withdraw, it'll be by her own choice before the arrival of the central core.

Meanwhile, the infantas Elena and Cristina look on with reproach. They believe Letizia has broken the tradition that had been cultivated for generations. They are the ones who accuse the host royal household of sidelining their children.

Sofía in the middle: a frustrated attempt at reconciliation

It is the emeritus queen Sofía who, once again, appears as a mediator. Her wishes to bring all her grandchildren together clash with the decision of the royal team. Sofía showed her regret and defended the possibility of broader gatherings at Marivent, but her position hasn't been enough to convince the king or the queen. This episode recalls the authority clashes experienced inside the Palacio de la Zarzuela, and reinforces the sense that Letizia's will outweighs traditions.

Expensive vacations

Marivent is not only the scene of family conflicts. The palace, owned by the Autonomous Community of the Balearic Islands, requires a minimum upkeep of €30,000 ($32,600) per month (30 000 €), just for cleaning and water, which rises even higher during peak season. Every summer, expenses skyrocket due to the increase in royal visits. This year, the cost is especially sensitive, as it coincides with an increasingly evident dynamic of family exclusion.

A new vacation model?: Son Vent as an exclusive refuge

Given the ban, Felipe and Letizia have turned to Son Vent, a private space separated within the Marivent estate, to fully shield their family privacy. There, they have discreetly settled in with Leonor and Sofía, far from prying eyes. Meanwhile, the emeritus queen remains in the main palace, trying to keep the bond with the sidelined cousins.