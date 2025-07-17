Updates: Iñaki Urdangarin and Ainhoa Armentia's wedding

Since the summer of 2022, when the images in Biarritz of Iñaki Urdangarin and Ainhoa Armentia holding hands were released, the tabloid press has repeatedly discussed a wedding. This is a relationship that has gradually broken silences and sparked family and social debates. However, how much of it is true? In recent days, there has been an unexpected turn: will there be a wedding... or is everything falling apart?

Initial rumors and mixed reactions

In January 2025, journalist Marisa Martín Blázquez revealed on Fiesta that Iñaki (57) and Ainhoa (46) "plan to get married," although their closest circle showed some reluctance, especially among Urdangarin's children. According to her, "one of them isn't entirely in favor," and it was highlighted that the desire was to hold a discreet ceremony with few guests.

The rumors were accompanied by Christmas images in Vitoria, interpreted as an attempt to integrate Ainhoa into family gatherings. However, not everyone wanted to participate: some children, especially Irene, showed loyalty to their mother, Infanta Cristina.

| Casa Real, XCatalunya, Canva Creative Studio

It should also be remembered that since 2023, there has been a clause in the divorce agreement that would prohibit Urdangarin from marrying prematurely, although it hasn't been clarified whether this refers to a civil or religious marriage.

Ceremony already held or just planned?

Throughout the year, some media outlets such as Caras claimed that the couple might have married in secret, without official witnesses and in a very private manner. However, there hasn't been any official confirmation and their inner circle remains silent.

The recent coverage from July 2025 adds more fuel to the fire: some media have claimed that, in reality, the wedding has been canceled for now. The couple would have decided to put all plans on hold while they focus on consolidating other aspects of their luxurious life.

| YouTube

Official reactions within the royal circle

Urdangarin's lawyer, Mario Pascual Vives, spoke to the media in July to clarify that both Iñaki and Ainhoa are doing well emotionally, focused on new projects, and that they keep a stable relationship. However, he didn't address the topic of the wedding or deny the recent rumors. Meanwhile, Infanta Cristina, as of today, still hasn't officially met Ainhoa. The most recent reunion between the former spouses took place in Barcelona for a family event, but without the presence of the girlfriend.

Between discretion and new priorities

Iñaki has taken a step back from the media. His public presence is limited to activities related to handball, dinners with old teammates, and his professional project as a coach, even founding a company focused on personal development. Meanwhile, Ainhoa is strengthening her profile as a lawyer and steady partner, avoiding statements and maintaining a discreet stance.

| Canva

Thus, all current attention is focused on their new pursuits: he is immersed in his business project and a possible self-help book; she is keeping her personal balance without controversy.

Are the wedding rumors real?

After more than two years of relationship and legal proceedings, the details about a wedding remain inevitable but unclear. Sources fluctuate between the supposed cancellation and discreet plans that never materialize. The family element, with children still reluctant and a Cristina who still hasn't met Ainhoa, partly shapes the scenario.

With the lawyers assuring stability but no date for the "I do," the reality appears to be a story on standby. Will this pause be definitive or just a phase before an intimate and controlled wedding? What is clear is that, as of today, the news revolves around a canceled wedding... or one about to begin.