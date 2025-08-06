Foreign media are focusing on Leonor and Sofia and they are saying the same thing

One more summer, the attention of the foreign press is focused on the princesses Leonor and Sofía. However, this year, something is different. It is not only because of their greater public visibility, but also because of how international media interpret their growing prominence at official events alongside their parents, in a context that reflects maturity and consolidation.

Their debut at the royal reception in Marivent

On August 4, 2025, the sisters made their debut as hosts at the annual reception at Marivent Palace in Mallorca. According to Town & Country and HOLA, the event brought together about 600 authorities and representatives of Balearic society, marking Leonor and Sofía's first official presence at this traditional gathering. Outlets such as Infobae highlight the care they showed toward their grandmother, Queen Sofía, talking with her and making sure she was comfortable.

The Royal Household has not issued a specific statement about this participation, but coverage by analysts such as Martín Bianchi on Cadena SER emphasizes that the image of unity and public visibility are well calculated and reflect a new phase in the role of the young members of the royal family.

From abroad, Point de Vue and the German outlet Bunte comment in a complimentary tone on how the international press is watching this debut with interest. Bunte highlights the friendly interactions between Leonor and Princess Charlotte at the Women's Euro Cup in Switzerland, with no rivalry, but rather sharing a similar style and closeness. Point de Vue praises their positive attitude and smiles during the events, even in sporting defeat.

Fashion style and symbolism

Another recurring focus in international media is fashion. Leonor wore again a Desigual x Stella Jean dress that her mother wore in 2023, which is interpreted as a sign of stylistic connection and continuity between generations. Meanwhile, Infanta Sofía surprised with a tie-dye Zara dress for less than €10, which media highlight as a casual and affordable choice. The style match with her mother has also been seen in formal suits at other events.

Personal context and trajectory

After completing her naval training in the summer of 2025, Leonor is transitioning to the General Air Academy, where she will begin her training as a future head of state. At the same time, Sofía is graduating from UWC Atlantic College in Wales in May 2025 and will begin studies in political science and international relations in three European cities in September: Lisbon, Paris, and Berlin. That summer reunion in Mallorca is significant after months of individual schedules. Media emphasize that this pre-university and military stage for the sisters marks a notable change in their public exposure.

What the international press thinks

Reviewing various sources, media perceive a coordinated image. On one hand, the German and French press value the freshness and unity between Leonor and Sofía. On the other, experts such as Martín Bianchi reflect on their upcoming academic steps and possible future decisions within the institutional role of the Royal Household.

There has also been a comparison between the Spanish approach and that of other European monarchies. The Dutch press mention Felipe and Letizia as an example of closeness in contrast to criticism for vacationing outside their country, highlighting that Mallorca provides a more approachable and symbolic image.

This summer has served as a turning point for the public image of Leonor and Sofía. The international press interprets their joint appearance in Mallorca as a strategic step. The media impact, combined with their personal style and their transition to important formative stages, reinforce a narrative of consolidation, elegance, and family cohesion.