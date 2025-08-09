Maria Montell's forceful message, ex-girlfriend of Frederik: 'Well...'

King Frederik X of Denmark and Maria Montell went through a significant stage of their lives that, to this day, still sparks interest. Although their paths took different directions, their story remains in the memory of many. Both have built their own families and established successful careers, but there are times when the past resurfaces.

When memories are good, admiration and mutual affection also endure. That is the case right now, where Frederik might be needing encouragement from those who know him beyond protocol. It is in that context where a few words, even the simplest ones, can resonate with unexpected strength.

Frederik of Denmark: a king under pressure

The first period of Frederik X as king hasn't been easy. What began as a reign full of hope soon became clouded by constant criticism of his leadership and personal life.

From the royal family's excessive spending to their extended vacations, every decision has been scrutinized in detail. Amid this scenario, gestures of support, even discreet ones, have kept trust in his leadership alive.

Maria Montell's message: a gesture that still resonates

At the beginning of 2024, after Frederik's first New Year's speech, Maria Montell surprised everyone with a brief but forceful message, since she made it public on her social media. "Well, well, well," she wrote, applauding his words.

At that time, the singer's gesture, who had a relationship with Frederik in the nineties, was interpreted as a sign of admiration. Today, that message still carries weight.

Although the context has changed and criticism has intensified, words like Montell's remind people that there are still those who see Frederik as an authentic king. A detail from back then that still echoes now.

Maria Montell, a voice that chooses to speak with respect

Montell, away from the media spotlight, has always kept a discreet profile regarding her past with Frederik. Married to Thomas Villym and mother of three children, she has continued her artistic career with determination.

Her comment after the speech wasn't seeking the spotlight, but rather reflected respect and recognition for Frederik of Denmark. In times of media storms, those gestures take on special value.

For those who have shared the most personal side of Frederik, his way of leading is still a source of pride. Even if they don't say it openly, there are signs, like Maria's, that remain. In the midst of difficulties, these details are what keep trust in Frederik alive, who, despite his mistakes, keeps trying to be a king for his people.