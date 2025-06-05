First dates: A woman from Girona rejects her date because he's a separatism supporter

In a recent broadcast of "First Dates," the popular dating show on Cuatro, there was an encounter that has caused significant buzz on social media and in the media. The protagonist, Isabel, a 66-year-old woman from Girona, made it clear from the start that she wasn't willing to compromise her principles or adapt to anyone. Her date, Pere, a 64-year-old from Barcelona, didn't manage to win her over, and the differences between them became evident from the very first minutes.

Isabel expected more

Isabel introduced herself as an independent and self-assured woman, marked by the loss of her husband after 43 years of marriage. She was looking for a relationship without living together and with someone who shared her active and healthy lifestyle. However, upon meeting Pere, her first impression was negative: she described him as "fat" and commented that, despite being younger, "he looks like my father."

During dinner, the differences between them became more pronounced. Pere admitted that he didn't like to exercise and preferred to spend time on social media. He also revealed that he wasn't looking for commitment and that he had been involved with married women, which Isabel didn't agree with.

The turning point came when Pere declared himself "Catalan, Catalan" and "pro-separatism." Isabel, firmly, replied: "I don't want a pro-separatism and radical Catalan because they only talk about the same thing." To this was added the soccer rivalry, since Pere is a supporter of FC Barcelona, while Isabel supports Real Madrid.

a date that went viral

Isabel explained her decision not to continue with the date by arguing that Pere was "the complete opposite" of her: pro-separatism, a Barça fan, sedentary, and uninterested in dancing. Pere, meanwhile, accepted the decision and commented that Isabel was "too skinny" for his taste.

With this episode, it becomes clear that differences in essential aspects, such as politics and lifestyle, can be decisive in the search for love. Is it possible to find a partner by setting aside these differences, or are they, in reality, insurmountable? The debate is on.

same hobbies and same ideology?

We often wonder if, for a relationship to work, both parties need to have the same ideology or, at least, the same hobbies.

in favor

Sharing a political or social ideology can make joint decision-making easier and reduce conflicts in essential matters such as children's education, financial management, or participation in social events. According to a study from the University of Colorado Boulder, couples with ideological affinity and similar educational levels tend to have more stable and satisfying relationships.

Practicing hobbies or interests in common allows couples to spend quality time together, which strengthens intimacy and trust. Shared activities such as sports, music, or volunteering can become pillars of the relationship, helping to keep the emotional connection.

When both members of the couple share values and hobbies, significant disagreements are less likely to arise. This can translate into a more harmonious coexistence and greater ease in resolving problems that may arise in daily life.

against

Having different interests and opinions can enrich the relationship, allowing each member to bring unique perspectives. Diversity in the couple can foster personal growth and prevent monotony.

Sharing all hobbies and beliefs can lead to an excessive merging of identities, where one or both members of the couple lose their sense of individuality. It's important to keep personal space and independent activities to preserve emotional health.

Although differences can be enriching, if they're not handled with respect and effective communication, they can become sources of conflict. It's essential to set clear boundaries and foster an environment of tolerance so that discrepancies don't harm the relationship.