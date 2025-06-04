Many changes at Catalunya Ràdio: Elisenda Carod's new show

The schedule of Catalunya Ràdio is preparing for a significant renewal for the 2025-2026 season. Among the most notable changes, journalist Elisenda Carod will leave her position on "La tarda" to lead a new version of "La solució," an iconic program of the station. This move marks a turning point in her career and promises to bring a fresh approach to the midday programming.

changes in the schedule

Elisenda Carod, known for her approachable style and her ability to connect with the audience, will take on the hosting of "La solució" in its new time slot from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. (13:00 to 14:00). This program, which was previously led by Carles Pérez, will focus on solving listeners' everyday questions, addressing personal, social, economic, and consumer topics, all with a touch of humor and the participation of trusted specialists.

During her maternity leave, Agnès Marquès was in charge of "La tarda." Now, with Carod's return, it has been decided that Francesc Garriga, former correspondent in the US, will take the reins of the evening program. Garriga will bring his international experience and his knowledge of the sports field to offer a renewed perspective for Catalunya Ràdio's afternoons.

reactions on social media

In a recent appearance on "El matí de Catalunya Ràdio," Elisenda Carod expressed her enthusiasm for the new project, highlighting her desire to "find solutions to listeners' problems" and to bring the spirit of afternoon gatherings to midday.

Meanwhile, Francesc Garriga expressed his excitement about returning to the station's studios and leading "La tarda," a space he considers essential for connecting with the audience and addressing current issues with a dynamic and participatory approach.

These changes reflect Catalunya Ràdio's commitment to renewing its programming and adapting to the new demands of the audience, while keeping quality and a commitment to information and entertainment.