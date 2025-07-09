Finance expert Natalia de Santiago gives you a trick for dealing with debt

Spain faces an economic outlook marked by the persistent rise in rental prices and the growing difficulty of saving. According to recently published data, housing inflation has exceeded 6% year-on-year in most capitals, and the household savings rate remains below pre-pandemic levels.

In this environment, the role of financial educators with a relatable approach is becoming more relevant. Millions of interactions on social media and a growing interest in books like Invest in Yourself, by Natalia de Santiago., prove this.

An example of this shift in mindset is the introduction of humor into finance: something that may seem outrageous at first glance, but that hooks without sacrificing depth. After the pandemic, the popularity of this content grew, pushing a population increasingly interested in understanding their finances in an enjoyable way.

| OCU

How to identify "toxic debt" versus "debt that drives your growth"

Natalia de Santiago uses a powerful metaphor in her book: she compares debts to mushrooms. Some are like poisonous mushrooms: revolving credit cards or other consumer loans with high interest rates, which only worsen the financial problem. Others, meanwhile, can nourish: like a mortgage with an affordable rate or loans to start a business.

The key is to distinguish between toxic debt and productive debt. The former drains resources due to the high financial cost. The latter generates assets or long-term income. That "smart leverage" capability allows you to use other people's resources to build wealth or start a business without losing liquidity. Natalia reminds us that not every loan is bad; what's important is knowing whether it will be paid off with reasonable interest and if it creates real value.

Debt as leverage and the thoughtful role in your financial health

When a debt becomes an investment tool, it takes on strategic meaning. A well-calculated mortgage, whose monthly payment is manageable, can serve as a foundation for accumulating essential wealth for retirement. Regarding the Spanish pension system, de Santiago warns that you can't rely exclusively on what the State provides, since there are too many uncertainties and structural variables youtube. She recommends planning ahead, combining saving, investing, and smart debt to build solid financial independence.

| Canva

This approach invites you to review key decisions: is it worth going into debt to buy a home if rents will continue to rise? Yes, if the loan improves your long-term position; no, if it compromises your budget due to current expenses.

Preparation for retirement: how to combine saving, investing, and debt to achieve peace of mind

The sustainability of the pension system in Spain is at risk. Life expectancy at retirement is already around 23 years (23 años), which puts greater pressure on the State. De Santiago believes that many young people aren't aware of how soon they need to start saving.

To compensate, she recommends mechanisms such as an emergency fund—ideally equivalent to three to six months of salary—and additional resources: directing the tax-deductible portion of the pension plan to investment, and spreading out withdrawals to avoid falling into the highest income tax brackets.

| PixaBay

She adds that it's advisable to reinvest the tax savings obtained to increase the available capital thanks to compound interest elconfidencial.com. Combining this with some strategic debt—for example, a mortgage with a fixed payment—can bring order and financial peace of mind.

Advice from Natalia de Segura

The advice on debts isn't the only thing Natalia de Segura gives. In other articles, we've explained how to save if you have a salary that doesn't reach 2,000 euros and how to save and invest if you are between 20 and 40 years old. In an environment of high rents, pension uncertainty, and an economy that demands adaptability, learning to distinguish between toxic debt and financed investment becomes a key skill. Moving away from the dichotomy "all debt is bad" allows you to better understand when and how to use credit as leverage for long-term growth and stability.

This approach, sometimes uncommon, manages to convince: both because of the clarity of the examples and the humor contained in her way of communicating and the strength of her strategic message.