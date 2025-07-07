Temporary leave of Helena Garcia Melero: who's replacing her

Helena García Melero, an irreplaceable face of TV3 for more than three decades, has surprised everyone for the first time by leaving her seat on Tot es mou for a temporary leave. This break comes when it was least expected and with the end of the season in sight, which has caused expectations among the audience and the show's team.

On Friday, July 4, viewers noticed Melero's absence on Tot es mou, a show she hosts daily without fail. Until that day, no one had ever replaced her, not even during brief breaks. Her diesel-like style, constant energy, and credibility have made her a pillar of the channel.

This leave, communicated by Melero with a simple "fins demà" when saying goodbye, doesn't suggest a vacation, but rather a ten-day withdrawal for personal reasons. She'll rest until July 14, returning to the show during the last week, which will conclude with a special from Montserrat on July 18.

| 3Cat, XCatalunya

Familiar faces at the helm

In Melero's absence, TV3 has chosen two presenters from Tot es mou's own team, strengthening their commitment to internal talent.

Sara Loscos, 45 years old, a regular at the show's roundtables and a journalist with extensive experience, is taking over as host. Married to professor Jordi Graupera and mother of two daughters, she even brings summer energy: she already replaced Melero during a previous summer stint on the magazine.

Alongside her, journalist Georgina Arnau, also known for her musical side as "Genna," joins in the current affairs segments, collaborating from the elnacional.cat+1es.wikipedia.org+1 table. Her fresh and professional profile strengthens the new dynamic during this impasse.

| TV3, Drogatnew

Albert Aguilera, director of Tot es mou, was the protagonist of an emotional gesture when he handed over the responsibility of the chair to Loscos, allowing Melero, if she wished, to leave the set without the show suffering.

IGTV and social media have shown the public's affection for Melero: multiple comments express that "her absence is felt" and highlight the natural way her replacement is handling the responsibility. TV3, meanwhile, has presented it as a well-deserved and well-planned break, without alarmism.

The desired return and what's to come

Helena's return on July 14 will coincide with a very special week: ending the season and preparing a unique show from Montserrat, to celebrate the site's millennium, combining tourism, spirituality, and culture elnacional.cat. In addition, it will coincide with Aguilera's farewell as director, making way for Roser Plana.

| TV3, Getty Images Signature, XCatalunya

This closure marks a turning point: a transitional stage for the magazine. In this context, it will be especially interesting to see how Melero picks up the pace of the show after her absence.