Frederik and Mary of Denmark make the decision to fix the family rift

Even before Frederik ascended the throne, the spotlight hasn't stopped watching his every move. In a royal family that has experienced internal tensions, often caused by Frederik as well, gestures matter more than ever. In Denmark, with the eyes of citizens and the press on them, every gesture counts.

The previous monarch, Queen Margrethe, has witnessed the controversies that have arisen within the Crown. She has also seen moments of estrangement, which causes concern. Now, Frederik seems determined to solve everything.

A recognition that says a lot

Frederik has surprised everyone by awarding one of the country's highest honors to two of his nephews. Nikolás and Félix, the eldest sons of Prince Joachim, received the Grand Cross of the Order of Dannebrog.

This is an important distinction, which is usually awarded only for outstanding merit. In addition to the honor, it grants them the right to a coat of arms that will be placed in the Chapel of the Knights of Frederiksborg.

The news was announced through social media, without a major public ceremony. Even so, it has attracted attention for what it symbolizes within the family landscape. For what it could mean in the future.

The wounds that still weigh

In 2022, Queen Margrethe withdrew the titles of prince and princess from Joachim's four children. The measure aimed to reduce the official burden of the institution. However, it caused obvious discomfort and the distancing of Joachim and his family.

Joachim and his wife Marie moved to Washington shortly afterward. He himself admitted that his relationship with Frederik became complicated and since then he has been absent at important moments for the Crown. This new action by Frederik, which seems intended to change that, although it doesn't directly include his brother, recognizes his children as an essential part of the royal family.

Counts Nikolás and Félix were the only ones honored, since Joachim's other two children are still underage. "He hasn't granted it to Count Henrik or Countess Athena because they're still minors," close sources explain. The message, however, is clear: there is an intention to reconcile.