Frederik of Denmark, shaken: controversial photos of his son Christian, the heir

Apart from the latest controversy he's been involved in, King Frederik of Denmark has received a new and unexpected blow. All this after some controversial images of his son Christian, heir to the Danish throne, have started circulating on social media.

In recent days, criticism has continued to surround the Danish Royal Family for the latest and questionable decision they've made regarding their summer vacation.

| Instagram, en.xcatalunya.cat, @detdanskekongehus

But now, aside from this scandal, some compromising images of Prince Christian, heir to the Danish throne, have come to light. Photos that, without a doubt, have left Frederik of Denmark deeply affected.

Just a few hours ago, the royal expert and independent writer Christin shared with other X users two highly revealing snapshots. In them, we can see Christian and his sister Isabel enjoying one of their country's most famous festivals along with other young people.

Images that, as expected, have caused a great stir on social media. So much so that several users didn't want to miss the chance to share their opinions on the matter.

The latest photos of crown prince Christian have left Frederik of Denmark very worried

As this royal expert has stated, Prince Christian and Princess Isabel attended Smukfest, the second largest festival in Denmark. This is a social and musical event that takes place every year in the Dyrehaven forest in Skanderborg.

In another of her posts, Christin took the opportunity to highlight a small detail in the outfit that Frederik of Denmark's daughter chose for the occasion. "Princess Isabel wore a t-jersey from the Danish band Suspekt. The translation of the song title isn't youthful," she stated.

Moreover, as if that weren't enough, the writer took the liberty of sharing her personal opinion with other X users. "The Gen Z party princes, worthy children of their father," she stated.

Words that, as expected, haven't gone unnoticed by other internet users. "Absolutely! Their father was the 'party prince' and gave their mother, Queen Margrethe, quite a few headaches," a follower replied.

| Casa Real Danesa

This new controversy has come to light just a few days after the Danish people expressed their discontent with the latest decision by Frederik of Denmark and his wife.

As was confirmed, the monarchs left the country on July 6 to begin their private vacation. Although it was initially desired that they'd return on the 13th, their return was later postponed until the 15th.

| Instagram, @detdanskekongehus

However, in a completely unexpected way, the Danish Royal House announced that the monarchs' stay outside the country would be extended by at least five more days. This situation has managed to anger the public.

On one hand, several people have complained about the lack of transparency from Frederik and his wife when it comes to informing about the destination and duration of their vacation. Others, meanwhile, have criticized the monarchs for deciding not to enjoy this summer period somewhere in the country.

This controversy has been aggravated after the decision made by Prince Christian. In cases like this, when the monarchs temporarily step down from their duties, it is the heir who must take on those tasks.

However, Frederik of Denmark's son was also outside the country enjoying his vacation. For this reason, Queen Margrethe had to assume the throne, despite her retirement.