Letizia and her daughters' most expensive outfits in Marivent: outrageous prices

The summer vacation of the Royal Family in Mallorca has come to an end, leaving behind not only protocol moments and public appearances, but also a true runway of summer fashion. During their days at Marivent Palace, the three women of the Royal Household combined national and international brands.

The season began with a trip to the movies, where the queen chose a polka dot dress by Carolina Herrera valued at about €500, paired with a Tote Massala bag by Antik Batik (€476), Tkees sandals (€100), and Llum earrings by Isabel Guarch (€1,990).

The youngest opted for a black Mango dress (€35.99) with black Tkees sandals (€90). During her visit to Real Club Náutico, the eldest daughter wore a brown blouse by Indie & Cold (€87.50), white pants and Eli 1957 sandals (€97), along with gold earrings by CXC (€96).

Her mother didn't take part in that event, but she presided over the closing of the Àtlantida Film Fest with a white dress by Mantù (€1,200), Suma Cruz jewelry (€900 and €200), Aquazzura sandals (€625), and a Magrit clutch (€200).

Last appearance: art and local design

During her visit to a Joan Miró exhibition at the Llotja, the queen wore pink with a Dalza model by Hugo Boss (€160), an ikat bag by Feel Mallorca (€69), gold espadrilles by Espardenyes Torres (€110), and earrings by Sure (€55.92).

The princess chose a palm print dress by Easy Wear (€19.99), camel espadrilles by Polin et Moi (€24.49), and rings by Suma Cruz. The infanta wrapped up her Mallorcan tour with a midi ikat dress by Babbaki (€119), a crochet bag by Deco Etxe (€59), and Eli 1957 sandals (€97).

The total cost of the suitcase

According to an approximate calculation, the queen has been the one who invested the most in her Mallorcan suitcase, with clothing and accessories totaling around €6,800. Her style alternated between boho chic and elegant classicism, always with nods to local designers.

The heiress, with a more youthful and functional style, wore looks with a total value of €1,688, combining mass-market brands like Mango with exclusive jewelry. The infanta opted for a more economical wardrobe, with an approximate expense of €509, choosing brands like Zara or Mango and Spanish craftsmanship.

Beyond the numbers, this vacation has helped strengthen the cohesive image of the Royal Family, projecting closeness and modernity without giving up protocol. All three have managed to adapt their outfits to each event, conveying a message of family unity and respect for national fashion.

The protagonists of these styles, who turned the streets of Palma into a royal showcase of summer trends, are Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor, and Infanta Sofía.