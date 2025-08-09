Evan Funke: the chef who has served Meghan Markle on her 44th birthday

The Duchess of Sussex blew out the candles on her 44th birthday without a red carpet or invasive flashes. It was an evening designed for enjoyment, surrounded by her inner circle and set in a place that many foodies describe as a true "temple of pasta." No extravagance: a warm atmosphere, a relaxed pace, and an elevated terrace that invited everyone to extend the night.

Meghan shared an intimate photo on her Instagram profile. In the caption, she expressed her gratitude for "24 beautiful hours." The snapshot went viral within minutes and confirmed the essential: it was a small, elegant, and very personal celebration.

An intimate dinner, Italian flavors, and a terrace with views that win over Hollywood

The chosen venue is one of those places that Los Angeles has elevated to the status of a must-do plan. Three floors, a visible pasta lab, and a rooftop designed for the cocktail ritual at sunset. At the rooftop bar, made of rose quartz, bartenders reinterpret Italian classics while the Beverly Hills skyline unfolds in the distance.

| XCatalunya, Linear_design Images, People.com

This is where the proper names come in: Funke restaurant, by chef Evan Funke. He is the undisputed leader of craft-made pasta on the West Coast, and also responsible for successes like Felix and Mother Wolf. Born in Santa Monica, he trained in Italy, learning centuries-old pasta-making techniques that he now defends as a heritage that must be preserved.

His skill has earned him two nominations for the prestigious James Beard Award—considered the "Oscar" of cuisine—and a starring role in the Netflix series Chef's Table: Noodles. Funke is known as "the apostle of pasta" for his obsession with perfection in every dish and his commitment to tradition, but also for knowing how to adapt it to the cosmopolitan palate of Los Angeles. His restaurant in Beverly Hills is a love letter to Italy, combining the rigor of authentic recipes with a presentation that wins over Hollywood's most demanding clientele.

| XCatalunya, redes

What was served at the table and why the choice is no surprise

The details of the dishes weren't revealed, but Funke's cuisine sets the tone. The menu travels from Sicily to Rome with "sfincione" focaccia, zucchini flowers with ricotta, and grilled sea bass. The highlight, of course, is the pasta: cacio e pepe in tonnarelli, tagliatelle alla bolognese, or pappardelle with duck ragù, which justify the restaurant's reputation. It is a cuisine designed for sharing, paired with a wine cellar that favors mineral Italian whites and reds shaped by the Mediterranean.

For an anniversary celebration, that balance between comfort and sophistication makes sense. Recognizable food, impeccable technique, and portions that allow for a long after-dinner conversation without interruption.

What Meghan shared and how her digital circle reacted

The only official account was her own. In her post, she thanked her company and highlighted the quality of the gastronomic experience without turning the moment into a campaign. That detail fits with her recent strategy: alternating the focus of her personal brand with occasional moments of private life. The reaction was immediate and kind: thousands of messages celebrated seeing her "happy and radiant," and highlighted the naturalness of a birthday without artifice.

There was no couple's pose or table displayed dish by dish, either. It was an intimate portrait, enough to satisfy curiosity without falling into the exhibitionism that so often plagues some celebrities. There was no textbook romance or silent breakup hidden between the lines: just a lovely, well-chosen dinner.