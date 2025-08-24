England on edge: a witness points to King Charles III and brings the truth to light

The scandal hasn't left the halls of Buckingham and has persisted even when its main figures haven't set foot there. Controversy has been intrinsically linked to the movements of the British royal family, and all its members have had their own troubles. Some have answered to justice, while others have done so before the people: No one has escaped that shadow, not even Charles III of England.

Charles III has tried to serve as an example after taking a throne that eluded him for far too long. He has assumed the role shortly after beginning his battle with cancer. He has shown his willingness to fulfill his duty, but there has also been much discussion about his temperament.

Prince Andrew has thoroughly earned his reputation as Queen Elizabeth II's wayward son. His disgraceful affairs with minors have brought him before the courts due to his friendship with Epstein. He has faced financial problems and has been at odds with his family.

Surprise in England over the latest news about Charles III

Now it has been Charles himself who has faced a particularly painful challenge. His employees have decided to stand up to him and have accused him of degrading treatment.

In recent days, there has been much talk about him, even though he has been on vacation and focused on recovering from his cancer. Those very vacations have sparked comments because he spent them far from his wife, Queen Camilla. She has enjoyed a €34 million yacht ($34 million) in Greek waters without her husband, and the tabloids have exploited the couple's temporary separation.

Now the spotlight is on the gardeners serving the king. They have reported not receiving decent treatment: "There is an open investigation, I've had access to an internal document that surprised me. The mildest thing they say about him is that he's arrogant and demanding, and from there it's a series of abuse allegations," a witness explained.

Charles III's gardeners rebel against him

This hasn't been an isolated complaint: eleven gardeners from Highgrove House have confirmed the accusation and have stated that the king has enjoyed intimidating them. They said he has been moody and mean, and that he hasn't hesitated to yell at them over the slightest mistake. Other royal advisers have supported the accusation and have pointed out that "he doesn't distinguish night from day" and that he has acted like a capricious man.

It has been noted that standing up to a king isn't easy. Even less so in the courts. That's why there are doubts about whether the investigation will go anywhere.

No one has expected a royal dismissal for lack of manners. However, the revelations have left England on edge.