Judit Mascó and her best photos in San Juan: the hidden place you'd wish to visit

The renowned Catalan supermodel Judit Mascó has surprised her followers with a serene and elegant image. In the midst of the Sant Joan festival, the model has shared a photograph on her Instagram account while bathing in an idyllic place: the southern coast of Italy. Specifically in Puglia, inside the famous "Piscina del Frascone."

The earth-toned swimsuit featured in the photographs belongs to the Spanish brand Mur Swimwear, and the gesture suggests a collaboration. She herself mentions the brand along with the eyewear company Woodys.

a festival wrapped in Mediterranean style

Although the Sant Joan festival is a traditional Catalan-Spanish celebration—set against bonfires, fireworks, and the unmistakable coca de Sant Joan—Mascó has decided to bring the magic of this night to southern Italy. Instead of firecrackers and a Catalan beach, she has chosen the charm of nature and the tranquility of the Mediterranean's crystal-clear waters.

| @juditmasco

Her message, full of elegance and simplicity, is clear: "Happy festival to everyone from La Puglia #PiscinaDelFrascone." Followers quickly reacted: comments like "Wonderful," "Divine, my Judit in the sun," or "Gorgeous" flooded the post.

a career that evolves with the times

Judit Mascó remains a reference in the industry. Her meteoric career began in the 1980s, walking for big names like Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, or Valentino. Her rise to fame came in 1990 with the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and she was also one of the few Spanish models to appear on the cover of Vogue US.

Since then, she has combined her professional side with intense humanitarian work. She collaborates with Fundación ARED, Oxfam Intermón, and social campaigns for the reintegration of women and children. In addition, today she keeps a strong presence on social media, where she has more than 190,000 followers on Instagram, reinforcing her role as a solid and authentic influencer.

| Instagram

summer, social media, and personal elegance

The Sant Joan post fits with the type of content Mascó shares during the summer. Phrases that invite reflection on small pleasures, intimate conversations, and enjoying the present moment.

This time she has done so from a different location, but without losing her signature natural sophistication. Although she hasn't revealed more details about her Italian getaway yet, everything suggests she will experience a summer full of style, calm, and the occasional professional nod, like the collaborations in the post.

Judit Mascó gives us a refreshing Mediterranean vibe during the festival, shows that elegance and naturalness are not mutually exclusive, and confirms that her influence goes beyond the runways, encompassing fashion, lifestyle, and social commitment.