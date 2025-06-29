Arnau París, star of 'Cuines' on TV3: his girlfriend is also a chef

Since his victory in the ninth edition of MasterChef in 2021, Arnau París has become a very familiar face for the Catalan public. Beyond his culinary expertise, this year his personal life is making headlines: his relationship with fellow chef Rais Esteve, known for her role as a culinary advisor on the same show, has become a love story as appealing as their favorite "pim‑pam" recipes on TV3.

The meeting that sparked more than just kitchen flames

Arnau not only won over the Catalan-speaking audience but also the heart of the young chef, who had accompanied him as an advisor on "MasterChef." He revealed this himself in an interview with Ara. Although he started to show his interest "two years later," today they both acknowledge that it all began on that set.

Those first sparks flew among recipes, confidences, and culinary chemistry. The couple's social media are a showcase of their connection. From joint recipes to rural getaways with local products.

| TV3

The relationship

Arnau and Rais bring their authentic world closer to the public every day. He, blond and communicative, has a fresh style. She, brunette with curls, brings culinary ingenuity, and they share their enthusiasm in every video or photo posted.

In the media, the relationship adds value to their joint image. Arnau has emphasized how success on television opened doors for him, but he found the true foundation of his emotional life with Rais, with whom he shares daily chemistry nourished by gastronomic culture. In his book A foc lent, published this March, he himself highlights Rais's presence as an essential voice, as well as other close people, underlining her vital role in his narrative.

Shared personal growth

Arnau's professional transformation hasn't been easy. After winning MasterChef, he confessed to having gone through difficult times and needing to go to therapy. He is grateful to have found his place at TV3, something he describes as a "lifesaver."

| TV3, XCatalunya

These experiences have strengthened him. Together with Rais, they form a balanced duo. He brings visibility and she brings gastronomic knowledge, making their story a solid narrative beyond a romantic anecdote.

Joint projects

With projects like the book A foc lent and gastronomic experiences at their family farmhouse in Boada, the couple moves forward without rushing, but with steady steps. Between interviews, joint recipes, and collaborations on social media like TikTok and Instagram, where they share "pim‑pam" cooking tips and anecdotes, their connection seems unstoppable.

The story of Arnau París and Rais Esteve isn't just a romance born under the MasterChef spotlight. It's the natural evolution of two professional paths that intertwine outside the kitchen as well.