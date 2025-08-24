Excitement in Spain over the agreement made by Infanta Cristina and Infanta Elena

The Royal Family is once again in the spotlight, this time for a reason that has deeply moved public opinion. Irene of Greece's health is going through a delicate moment that is causing great concern at Zarzuela. Although Elena and Cristina have reached an agreement for the good of their family: they don't want to be separated from their mother at this time.

Queen Sofía suffers as she sees Irene's deterioration and, at the same time, tries to overcome a situation that has left her distressed. In this context, her daughters, Infanta Elena and Infanta Cristina, have decided to step forward and seal a pact of mutual support to accompany their mother.

According to Pilar Eyre in her blog for Lecturas, the infantas have organized a true "family operation" for Irene. "When Cristina isn't there, Elena is, and the other goes on vacation, but one of the two is always in charge of a very complicated plan," she explains. This strategy, born out of concern and affection, shows a little-known side of King Felipe VI's sisters.

No one in Spain expected the agreement Elena and Cristina have reached

The situation is especially tough for the emeritus queen. Sofía, always selfless, is also deeply affected, not only physically but emotionally as well.

"She feels a lot of anguish, especially about what could happen this fall," Eyre points out. Elena and Cristina, aware of their mother's fragility, have decided not to leave her alone at such a sensitive time. Their presence has become an unexpected balm, bringing her peace and security.

Elena and Cristina are very worried about Irene of Greece

Another notable aspect is that this care is provided in a completely selfless way. Irene of Greece doesn't have personal wealth, since the little she once had was devoted to charitable causes, and for years she has lived off Queen Sofía's generosity. Precisely this lack of resources has made Elena and Cristina's personal commitment even more evident, as they don't hesitate to dedicate time and effort to their aunt's well-being.

The pact between the infantas has been received with pride and tenderness by many Spaniards. They value the commitment of both at a time when family tensions and distance seemed to have weakened their relationship. Now, united around Irene's health and their mother's strength, Cristina and Elena show that family remains an essential pillar.

Ultimately, this act of solidarity has not only restored hope to Doña Sofía, but has also moved an entire country that applauds the dedication of her two daughters. Both have left behind differences and difficulties, and have decided to be where they're most needed: by their mother's and Irene of Greece's side.