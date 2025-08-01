Donald Trump says: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in shock

From the green Scottish hills, the unexpected happened. During a reception at his golf course, Donald Trump shared praise for Charles III and Camilla. However, an almost accidental phrase sparked rumors: "There could be people who weren't wonderful."

Many interpreted that he was referring directly to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. This subtle provocation has caused a true media earthquake in the United Kingdom and the US, leaving the Sussexes at the center of everyone's attention.

What happened in Scotland?

On Monday, Trump welcomed British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Turnberry, Scotland. The official meeting included debates about Gaza, Ukraine, and tariffs, but the press focused on his comment about the royal family. With an admiring tone, he said that the United Kingdom was very fortunate to have "truly wonderful" members, and he added ambiguously: "There could be people who weren't." The public interpreted this as a direct hint at Harry and Meghan.

Social media exploded. Some users on X commented, "I love the shade Trump throws at Harry and Meghan," in line with the widespread interpretation in some media outlets like People or GB News New York Post.

Official reactions

This episode isn't isolated. Trump has previously criticized Meghan, describing her as "terrible," and suggesting that Harry is "controlled" by his wife. In February, he already said, "I don't want to deport Harry, I'll leave him alone. He already has enough problems with his wife."

Harry, meanwhile, has avoided direct confrontations, although at the opening of the Invictus Games he criticized the "moral weakness of the world," a phrase widely interpreted as directed at the former president.

So far, neither Harry nor Meghan have issued an official statement responding to this latest public allusion. Their silence speaks volumes. The duo remain focused on their work with the Archewell Foundation, especially in areas such as mental health and digital well-being. These are topics that Harry addressed last month at the Nexus Global Summit in New York.

Tension between Trump, Harry, and Meghan

The tension between Trump and the Sussexes has been building since they left the royal family in 2020. They have lived in California since then, and their legal status in the US has been subject to scrutiny in courts due to lawsuits about their visa, where transparency about Harry's drug use history, admitted in the book Spare, has been questioned.

Meanwhile, Trump keeps a more favorable relationship with the traditional monarchy. The American leader has openly praised King Charles III and Camilla, which contrasts with his skepticism toward Harry and Meghan. His admiration for the British royal structure contrasts with his persistent lack of discretion about the Sussexes.