The worst rumors about Queen Elizabeth II are confirmed: Meghan Markle is singled out

In the last years of her life, Queen Elizabeth II faced especially difficult moments. In addition to her age-related health problems, she also suffered the loss of her husband, Prince Philip, in 2021.

However, beyond what was visible, a new revelation suggests that the monarch also suffered deeply for emotional reasons. The estrangement from her grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle, was reportedly one of the most painful wounds of her final stage.

| Europa Press

The worst rumors about Elizabeth II are confirmed

This was confirmed by royal commentator Phil Dampier on the Royal Exclusive program of the British newspaper The Sun. According to the expert, the decisions and statements of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a major emotional impact on the queen.

"It must have been absolutely heartbreaking for her to see what was happening with Prince Andrew and what was going on with Harry and Meghan in her final years." Elizabeth II was always a stoic, reserved figure, used to keeping her emotions in public.

| Europa Press

Throughout her seven decades of reign, she faced political crises, wars, and social transformations. But, according to Dampier, it was in her personal life where she experienced one of the bitterest chapters.

"All this happened right at the end of her life. I think it must've been devastating for her. That's probably what people won't forgive Harry and Meghan for: having made her final years a kind of misery," he pointed out.

These words show the impact that the estrangement from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have had. "She's very, very tough, very pragmatic. But I think deep down she was a grandmother and loved Harry very much," the expert concluded, highlighting the emotional bond that existed between them.

| Europa Press

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, singled out

The Sussexes' departure from the family was not only physical —when they moved to California— but also institutional and media-related. Their interviews and public appearances filled with accusations against the British crown called into question the internal workings of the monarchy.

Media outlets such as The Mirror also reported this information. In addition, they pointed out that, although the queen never lost the respect of the British people, she did live her final years in pain.

| Twitter, @Josemn1_

The image of family unity, one of the pillars she tried to keep throughout her reign, was gradually crumbling before her eyes. However, she never expressed it openly.

Today, there is a sense that Elizabeth II didn't die with a peaceful heart. Her institutional legacy remains intact, but, as this analysis points out, the internal divisions of her family may have been the heaviest burden she carried to the end.