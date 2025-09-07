Denmark on edge: Queen Mary suffers a new setback because of her husband

Denmark is currently experiencing a climate of enormous tension that goes beyond the borders of the Royal House. Queen Mary has once again found herself involved in an episode that reopens old wounds. The direct protagonist is her husband, King Frederik.

Recent information has placed the sovereign at the center of attention. Not precisely because of her institutional work, but because the memory of the most painful chapter of her married life has resurfaced strongly. No less than her husband's alleged infidelity with Mexican Genoveva Casanova.

Queen Mary, shaken by an event related to her husband, Frederik of Denmark

In recent hours, it has been reported that Genoveva Casanova is leaving her apartment in Madrid. An apartment where, allegedly, she shared more than words with the now King Frederik of Denmark.

The news has immediately shaken the Spanish press. Meanwhile, the Danish media, where the controversy that erupted months ago has been intensely revived.

The apartment, measuring 2,153 sq. ft. (200 m²) and located near Retiro Park, was rented for about €3,000 per month. It was there that the then crown prince was photographed entering and leaving, in a sequence that sparked speculation about a relationship beyond friendship. Those images went around the world and called into question the stability of the royal marriage.

Now, with Genoveva leaving that residence, the case has once again made headlines. The move has brought back memories of that episode, reopening the debate about the king's fidelity and the strength of his relationship with the queen. An uncomfortable reminder that directly impacts the image of the Danish Royal House.

The news hasn't gone unnoticed. Both national and international press agree that this event rekindles the specter of disloyalty and puts Mary in a painful position. The queen, who has tried to show strength and keep her composure, is forced to relive a situation that had already damaged her trust.

Denmark, tense, as it relives the most uncomfortable scandal of its monarchy

For Denmark, this information represents a true media earthquake. The figure of Queen Mary, much loved by citizens, is once again linked to rumors that tarnish her private life. She, who has always presented herself as a pillar of stability, now appears portrayed as a victim of a situation that remains unsolved.

The memory of the episode with Genoveva weighs heavily on the institution. The photograph of Frederik leaving the Madrid apartment was interpreted at the time as proof of behavior not befitting his role. Although nothing was ever confirmed, the damage was already done.

The Mexican's move has been interpreted as a symbol. It marks the end of a chapter in her life, but at the same time opens a wound in the history of the Danish monarchy. A wound that directly affects Mary, forcing her to relive rumors that never truly disappeared and that caused her great sorrow.

Queen Mary and King Frederik have built over the years an image of a modern and approachable couple. However, media pressure and rumors have marked their path. This new setback shows that, even if they try to project normality, the wounds of the past don't disappear easily.

The tension caused by this situation affects not only the couple, but also the institution they represent. The Danish monarchy faces the challenge of keeping its prestige while its protagonists struggle against rumors that seem endless.