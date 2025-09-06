The delicate news Zarzuela has received that has shocked King Felipe VI

Zarzuela, like the rest of the world, has received delicate news in recent days. We are referring to the death of designer Giorgio Armani. This news has especially touched the hearts of King Felipe VI and his wife.

The reason they have felt this loss so deeply is because the designer plays a significant role in their love story. Yes, one of his designs is part of one of the most crucial moments in their relationship, and that is something they will never forget.

Zarzuela and King Felipe VI face a loss that affects them directly

At 91 years old, Giorgio Armani has passed away, after a lifetime dedicated to fashion. His passing has had a major impact worldwide and has touched the hearts of many people. Among them are King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.

Yes, for the Spanish monarchs, he was a significant part of their love story. One of his designs was the one they chose for a meaningful moment. No less than their first public appearance together at their official engagement.

At that moment, Letizia chose a white suit by the Italian designer, which became a symbol of elegance and simplicity. The piece, though understated, conveyed sensitivity and emotion. These were important values in that first time the then-journalist, now queen, appeared alongside the future king of Spain as his partner.

This Armani suit marked the history of their relationship and represented the trust the designer gave the Asturian at a crucial moment in her life. She, who was facing the pressure of her new life in the monarchy, felt supported by the touch of distinction and serenity the garment provided. It was a gesture that went beyond the world of fashion.

The Italian played a significant role in this moment, but he also became a reference for Leonor's mother in the years that followed. The queen, on many occasions, has turned to his designs to appear elegant at official events. In fact, he dressed her at various ceremonies and important events, such as state visits, official celebrations, and other high-level commitments.

Giorgio Armani's influence on royal fashion and the loss felt by Zarzuela

Armani's influence on royal fashion is undeniable. His connection with King Felipe VI's wife is an example of how designers can shape the lives of those in the public eye.

Although Letizia is known for her own style and her ability to choose designs that highlight her personality, she has always had a preference for the Italian. His timeless elegance has helped her stand out in many of the most important moments of her reign.

Armani's death has left a deep sadness not only in the fashion world but also in the Spanish Royal Household. In Zarzuela, King Felipe VI and his wife will have mourned the designer's passing. They will also have fondly remembered the legacy he left in their lives and their story together.

Moreover, the Spanish royalty, who have always been known for their sense of elegance and protocol, have lost a great ally in the world of fashion. That is unquestionable.

Although Giorgio Armani has left this world, his legacy will remain alive in the memories and in the designs that have been part of the most important moments of the Spanish monarchy. Letizia's white suit is a symbol of fashion, and also of a love story that, over the years, has continued to inspire many.