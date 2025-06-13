Leonor of Bourbon's boyfriend devastated by his own classmates

A young princess in training, a romance at sea, and an environment where every gesture matters. This is how the new romantic storyline surrounding Leonor de Borbón unfolds, right in the middle of her training voyage aboard the Juan Sebastián de Elcano training ship. As the stages of the journey progress, the focus is not only on her education. Attention is also drawn to an emerging romantic connection with a midshipman... who, according to some, hasn't fit in well among his peers.

a bond that irritates on deck

The origin of the story dates back to an informal kiss during the Salvador de Bahía carnival at the end of February. That romantic gesture, captured by a paparazzo whose photos were forced to be deleted by escorts cadenadial.com, sparked rumors. According to the TardeAR program, there was a "passionate kiss" with a midshipman at a pre-carnival party in Brazil.

This episode reportedly triggered some discomfort among the princess's peers, as some accounts indicate that the supposed boyfriend didn't fit into the group's dynamic. Rather than camaraderie, what emerged was discomfort.

| RTVE

tensions and official complaints

During the voyage, voices within the crew grew louder. In recent days, unofficial spokespersons have stated that "they don't like his attitude," suggesting that the relationship has caused "jealousy and confusion." It is even claimed that some consider her not very participative in physical training, accusing her of prioritizing appearances xcatalunya.cat.

This tension reached the ship's officers: several midshipmen have commented that Leonor receives different treatment, with lighter exercises supervised by superiors. The atmosphere has been described as fragmented, beyond the educational protocol.

reunions at sea

Not everything has been criticism. In May, during a stopover in Panama, Queen Letizia met with her daughter on board—she also met the young man in question—in a meeting that was "cordial and proper" according to Zarzuela sources. Although discreet, that meeting shows that the Royal Household is aware of the relationship.

| Vozpópuli

However, Zarzuela keeps official silence regarding the romance. For now, they prefer to focus on reinforcing the heiress's institutional commitment to her military duties, avoiding personal comments.

lessons and emotional learning

This episode tests several facets of Leonor. In the midst of demanding training—114 days of instruction across five continents—the romance has helped her polish social and emotional skills. Her ability to balance affection, professionalism, and discretion is being tested in a highly monitored environment.

From a media perspective, it also represents a double responsibility. She must not only learn to perform as a future head of state, but also manage her public image and personal life with maturity.

| Casa Real, XCatalunya

a fleeting episode or a lesson in protocol?

Is this romance a simple youthful slip or a practical rehearsal in how to manage relationships with discretion and prudence? What is clear: the princess is no longer a teenager. Every gesture is observed and judged, and this episode will help reinforce her emotional preparation.

In the upcoming stopovers—Zarzuela hasn't yet confirmed whether Letizia will board again—the focus will return to her behavior, the image she projects, and how she keeps the balance between the professional and the personal.

Will Leonor be able to turn this episode into a learning experience about emotional leadership? Will we see the princess manage future relationships while keeping her balance in her most demanding environment?