Logo en.xcatalunya.cat
Logo en.xcatalunya.cat
Español Català
Cressida Bonas in an orange hat smiles in the foreground while Prince Harry in a suit appears in black and white in the background next to two red exclamation marks.
Harry, like everyone else, can't help but be surprised by Cressida Bonas's words | Europa Press, Instagram, en.xcatalunya.cat, @cressida_bonas_
People

Cressida Bonas, Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend, reappears with major news

The unexpected return of Cressida Bonas, Harry's ex, is making waves in the most exclusive circles

Photo of Angélica Oyarzún
by Angélica Oyarzún

In Harry's life, there are those who prefer silence and discretion until something truly important invites them to speak. Cressida Bonas is one of them. Her elegant and reserved style has kept her away from the spotlight, but whenever she reappears, she always leaves a mark.

Known for her past connection with Prince Harry, she has built a life of her own far from media pressure. Today, her voice is heard again with a more intimate, sincere, and nuanced tone. It is a confession that reveals her present and her priorities.

Cressida Bonas, dressed in a white blazer, looking thoughtfully to the side in a well-lit indoor setting
Cressida Bonas was Prince Harry's girlfriend between 2012 and 2014 | Instagram, @cressida_bonas_

Harry's ex-girlfriend: breaking myths with honesty

In a recent interview, Cressida admitted that her initial idea of motherhood was like a fairy tale. "I imagined a woman sitting under a tree with a calm, radiant baby, but it's not like that, is it?" She acknowledges that reality is much more chaotic: "You've got vomit on your blouse, in your hair, and your child is crying."

Her perspective has changed thanks to the conversations she keeps on her podcast Lessons From Our Mothers, which she hosts with her stepsister Isabella Branson. There, they listen to stories from British celebrities and anonymous mothers. "The love I feel for my child is a love I couldn't even describe... sometimes very visceral, but also very challenging," she said.

A name that holds a tribute

In June, she welcomed her daughter, Delphina Pandora. The middle name is a tribute to her sister Pandora Cooper-Key, who died of cancer in 2024. The choice holds a deep memory and a gesture of love that transcends generations.

In that difficult moment, Cressida found an unexpected lesson in parenting: "I had no choice but to be present with my child instead of being in that moment of pain. I realized that the only thing children really want from you isn't for you to be perfect, but to be (...) with them in the moment."

Cressida Bonas in a black sweater with the word DEFIANT in yellow letters, looking at the camera and slightly smiling in a brightly lit indoor setting.
Cressida Bonas has kept a low profile and a life away from the headlines | Instagram, @cressida_bonas_

Beyond Prince Harry and royalty

Cressida, who was Prince Harry's partner between 2012 and 2014, married Harry Wentworth-Stanley in 2020. With him, she also shares her eldest son, Wilber James. Although her life was linked to British royalty, her current message moves away from titles and protocols.

Her testimony joins that of other women who, like Meghan Markle, have spoken openly about the highs and lows of being a mother. In every word, Cressida reminds us that perfection isn't the goal. What matters is the real connection with children, even in the midst of chaos.

➡️ People