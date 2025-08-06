Controversy: they reveal what happened between Charlene of Monaco and billionaire Vladislav Doronin

Princess Charlene of Monaco is once again at the center of attention after new details emerged about her connection with Russian businessman Vladislav Doronin. While she remains admitted to a European clinic, a new controversy has reignited doubts about her relationship with Prince Albert of Monaco. What seemed like a discreet recovery has ended up sparking a true media frenzy.

The news was revealed by European media outlets citing sources close to Charlene, who claim that she has resumed contact with Doronin at a particularly critical moment. This unexpected closeness between the princess and the Russian magnate has raised alarms about the possible distance between her and her husband. All of this has revived the ongoing debate about whether the Grimaldi marriage is going through a deeper crisis than the Palace wants to admit.

| Instagram, @palaisprincierdemonaco

Businessman Vladislav Doronin is no stranger to the world of entertainment or to royal circles. Famous for his relationship with Naomi Campbell between 2008 and 2013, his name has resurfaced after news of his close friendship with Charlene. Although there were already photos of both at events since 2011, it is now known that their relationship may have gone beyond mere cordiality.

Charlene of Monaco seeks support as Prince Albert grows distant

According to these sources, Doronin has been one of Charlene's emotional supports during her medical stay, in a context in which Prince Albert of Monaco has been notably more absent. Both are said to have met several times in private, in an atmosphere of growing trust. The relationship is marked by confidentiality and discretion, although it has been enough to generate speculation about a more intimate closeness.

The rumors do not come out of nowhere; for years, the Monegasque couple has been surrounded by reports of infidelities, tensions, and emotional distance. The last straw has been the alleged third paternity outside of marriage attributed to the prince, this time with a Brazilian woman living in Italy. This episode has coincided with Charlene's admission and her decision to withdraw, at least temporarily, from public life.

Charlene faces her fragility as rumors grow in Monaco

On top of all this is the princess's fragile health, after several ENT surgeries that put her life at risk. The combination of physical exhaustion, marital crisis, and media pressure has made this episode one of the most difficult she has faced since her arrival in the Principality. It is not surprising that she has sought refuge outside the palace environment.

| Instagram, @palaisprincierdemonaco

For now, the Palace of Monaco has avoided commenting directly on the connection between Charlene and Doronin, limiting itself to denying a possible separation. However, the institutional silence has not managed to stop the speculation, which grows at the same pace as the headlines. The relationship between the princess and the Russian businessman is now a fact confirmed by her closest circle.