The curious image of Will Smith with a wine porrón in northern Catalonia

Sometimes, Hollywood stars surprise not only on the red carpet, but also in the most everyday moments. This weekend, Will Smith drew attention in Northern Catalonia for his unique foray into the tradition of the porrón, that emblematic symbol of sharing wine without a glass in hand. Although the world knows him for his role in The Fresh Prince of Bel‑Air or Bad Boys, this time he left his mark at Can Paco restaurant, located in Sant Cebrià de Rosselló.

Will Smith faces the art of the porrón

The emotional moment took place on Sunday night, after his performance at the Les Déferlantes festival in Barcarès, when the actor went to the venue with his team. In the video shared by the restaurant itself, you can see how Smith climbs onto a chair to drink from the porrón, a traditional gesture that requires precision and skill.

With his characteristic sense of humor and accompanied by an enthusiastic group, the actor got fully involved, leaning toward his companions with irony and energy, and showed that he has what it takes to be a "by-the-book català" elnacional.cat. According to the restaurant: "We validate his mastery of the porrón" — something like "we validate his skill."

| Josep Monter

Lots of laughter among those present

The restaurant publicly thanked Smith for the gesture: "Moltíssimes gràcies to Will Smith and his entire team for this wonderful evening at Can Paco. We recognize his mastery of the porrón," a message also shared on social media, where the scene instantly went viral.

Tradition in Catalonia

The porrón is much more than a glass container with two spouts: it's a social ritual at popular celebrations where wine flows freely without individual glasses. In places like Sant Cebrià de Rosselló, a remote town in French Rosselló, this custom has deep roots.

Smith's scene takes place in a festive setting, after his appearance at Les Déferlantes, one of the region's most emblematic music festivals, which attracts many international artists.

Now what? Upcoming Catalan surprises?

After succeeding with the porrón, the actor has already sparked speculation among locals and fans. Will the next thing be a sardana class or a calçots dinner? In any case, he has shown a natural curiosity to understand our country's customs. His gesture will be remembered as a touching nod to the authenticity that defines our traditions.