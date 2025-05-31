Carles Porta's two nieces and their sporting success

Carles Porta is one of the most recognized voices in Catalan television and radio. His famous phrase "we'll try to shed light on the darkness" has resonated with audiences thanks to his impeccable work on programs like Crims and documentaries about cases that have shaken Catalonia.

However, this time, the journalist has not made headlines for a new true crime story, but for something much more personal and emotional: the international success of his nieces. With an impeccable professional career and a prominent influence in the cultural and media sphere of Catalonia, Carles Porta has always known how to separate his public persona from his private life.

In recent hours, though, he has made an exception that has moved hundreds of followers: showing off his family, and with good reason. The journalist has shared on social media an image celebrating the roller hockey world championship won by the club from his hometown, a triumph that is also very personal.

| ACN

A passion that comes from the village

Porta was born in Vila-Sana, a small municipality in Pla d’Urgell that, despite its size, boasts a great sporting tradition, especially in hockey. There is the CP Vila-sana Coop. d’Ivars, one of the most competitive clubs in the discipline, which has a group of loyal supporters known as Utxa’s.

This club has achieved a historic feat by being crowned world club champion in the tournament held in Argentina, after defeating CP Esneca Fraga 3-5. This sporting achievement has caused a wave of pride in the municipality and, especially, in the Porta family.

| @FCBarcelona, XCatalunya

The reason is twofold: two of the protagonists of this world victory are Maria and Victòria Porta, Carles's nieces, key players on the team. But that's not all.

A story of talent, family, and effort

The journalist, visibly moved, shared a photograph on his Instagram account featuring his two nieces, his cousin Jordi Graset, and his brother Ramon Porta, who, to the surprise of many, is none other than the president of CP Vila-Sana. The image, accompanied by the message "World champions."

The Vila-Sana hockey girls, my nieces Maria and Victòria, my cousin Jordi Graset, and my brother Ramon have won the world club championship in Argentina. Exceptional success, from an exceptional trajectory," quickly went viral. Porta did not stop there. Minutes earlier, he had posted another story in which he also congratulated the club for being crowned champion of Catalonia in the FEM 11 and FEM 15 categories.

Once again, with a family focus, he highlighted Ares and Clàudia, other young players from the club with personal ties. Beyond the sporting success, what has drawn attention is how Carles Porta has focused on the importance of family bonds, teamwork, and the values of his hometown, a place he rarely speaks about publicly.

The journalist has shown that his surname shines not only on sets or in true crime books, but also on wheels, on a hockey rink, and with a world championship on the record.

Most importantly: a journalist who knows the value of his surname

For years, Carles Porta has shed light on the darkest cases of Catalan crime reporting. This time, though, he has illuminated something even more valuable: family pride. Meanwhile, other recent headlines revolve around Tita Thyssen's son-in-law or the decisions of TV3's correspondents, Porta has chosen to shine with an intimate and authentic story.

The final detail that many were unaware of until now is that CP Vila-Sana, the brand-new world champion club, is presided over by his own brother, Ramon Porta, consolidating the family as a true local dynasty in sports and journalism. Because sometimes, the best stories are not in crimes... but at home.