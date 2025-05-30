England points to Prince William with criticism: The reason

The British Royal House is going through one of its most tense moments since Charles III ascended to the throne. An unexpected rift has emerged between the monarch and his eldest son, Prince William, the direct heir to the throne.This is not a minor disagreement. This time, the rupture has been public, notorious, and extremely painful for both.

Everything began with an apparently routine urban development project, approved by the Duchy of Cornwall, which is managed by Prince William. On the surface, it was a real estate expansion operation in Dorset: more than one hundred new homes next to a rural area of great heritage value.

But the adjacent lands were not just any lands. These were the ones surrounding Max Gate, the historic house where writer Thomas Hardy, an essential figure in English literature, lived.

A poorly calculated decision

The approval of these homes has unleashed the fury of heritage protection groups. Intellectuals, historians, and urban planning experts have harshly criticized the heir's decision. One of the most vehement has been Julian Fellowes, creator of Downton Abbey and president of the Thomas Hardy Society, who has described the measure as "a display of absolute lack of awareness".

What many expected was a last-minute intervention. That William, aware of the site's historical value, would halt the project. But that was not the case. The prince's silence throughout the process has been seen as indifference or, even worse, as contempt for the British cultural legacy. The damage was already done.

The king's reaction and the unforgivable mistake

King Charles III, known for his environmental activism and defense of heritage, did not take long to react. According to sources close to Buckingham, his anger has been monumental. The monarch believes his son has betrayed essential principles of the modern monarchy.

The relationship between father and son has been visibly affected. Although there have been no official statements, it is known that William has apologized in private. He has acknowledged the mistake, although not publicly. His intention, they say, is to stop the deterioration of his bond with his father. But the gesture may have come too late.

Criticism that goes beyond the royal circle

This incident has not only deeply affected the Windsor family. It has also impacted William politically. Local parliamentarians have demanded explanations about how such a project could be approved without public consultation or transparency.

All this comes at a delicate time for the Crown. King Charles's health is fragile and the Princess of Wales is out of the media spotlight. In this context, every move Prince William makes carries more weight than ever. Every mistake, greater repercussions.

But the most shocking aspect is not just the emotional or institutional fracture. According to information leaked to the British press, King Charles has temporarily withdrawn his son from direct control over certain assets of the Duchy of Cornwall. Several experts point out that this measure marks a turning point in their relationship.