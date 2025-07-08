Neither cannelloni nor fricandó: Pep Guardiola's favorite dish

In an increasingly industrialized and fast-paced soccer world, there are still moments when nostalgia, identity, and tradition slip into the headlines. That is precisely what happened with Pep Guardiola, the acclaimed Manchester City coach, who starred in a heartwarming and viral video to celebrate the anniversary of one of Barcelona's most iconic restaurants.

A global figure with deep roots

Guardiola, who has won titles in Spain, Germany, and England, has never hidden his pride in his Catalan origins. Although he has lived in England for years, he remains very connected to his homeland. His accent, his values, and his love for Catalan culture have remained intact, even from afar.

The restaurant “Los Caracoles,” founded in 1835, recently celebrated its 190th anniversary. Located in the heart of Barcelona, this establishment is more than just a dining venue: it is a symbol of Catalan culinary tradition. Entire generations have enjoyed its dishes, and its name resonates as an institution both inside and outside Catalunya.

| XCatalunya, Canva, @RCDEspanyol

A message full of affection

Through social media, Pep sent a video in which he warmly congratulated Los Caracoles for nearly two centuries of gastronomic history. His words were direct, sincere, and moving. He spoke about the importance of keeping traditions alive, the passion for a job well done, and the connection that exists between great teams and great restaurants: collective effort, perseverance, and love for detail.

"It's an honor to congratulate you on your 190 years. Los Caracoles is part of our history, of our culture. I wish you all the best, and may you keep nourishing our soul for many more years," Guardiola said in the video.

| F.C. Barcelona, Manchester City

The restaurant quickly replied, deeply thanking him for his words: "It is a source of pride to receive this recognition from someone who means so much to us. Thank you, Pep, for being part of this great story."

A gesture that didn't go unnoticed

What drew the most attention in the video was not just the institutional message, but an unexpected revelation that made it go viral. In the middle of the tribute, Pep let slip a personal confession: he mentioned what his favorite dish has been since childhood, the one he still orders every time he visits his city.

With a knowing smile, the Manchester City coach admitted that this restaurant holds a very special flavor in his memory. Not by chance, every time he returns to Barcelona, he makes sure to reserve a table to relive a piece of his childhood and his home.

His comment has sparked all kinds of reactions on social media. From memes to nostalgic comments, many users shared their own experiences at the Barcelona venue, or even their desire to try what one of the most respected coaches on the planet loves so much.

A symbol of authenticity

Guardiola's gesture, beyond the culinary anecdote, is a reminder that great people are also human. Success doesn't erase roots, even in the midst of the spotlight and glory, there is room to remember where we come from. The message has also been interpreted as a statement of principles: defending what is ours, valuing tradition, and sharing with the world what makes us unique.

At the end of the video, as if it were a goal in the last minute, came the revelation: Pep Guardiola's favorite dish is snails. A choice that, like him, exudes authenticity, character… and plenty of flavor.