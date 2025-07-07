The desperate plea from Iñaki Urdangarin's children to their father

Urdangarin's name is once again at the center of attention and, this time, the spotlight isn't only on Iñaki. The children of the former Duke of Palma have broken their silence, showing an unexpected concern over their father's latest media maneuvers. After months away from public noise and after a divorce that seemed to mark a turning point, Iñaki Urdangarin's inner circle is once again tense. All of this is because of a promise hanging by a thread that could resurrect the Borbón family's worst ghosts.

Since the exclusive interview he gave a few weeks ago, where the former son-in-law of King Juan Carlos I presented his new role as a coach for executives, rumors have only grown in circles close to royalty. Behind that image of a renewed businessman, the real doubts are now emerging:

Is Iñaki willing to break the silence that was so hard to impose after his separation from Infanta Cristina? Or is this a calculated move to remind everyone that, if he wants, he still has a lot to say?

The interview that sparked fear: possible "forbidden" memoirs

Everything started as a simple business move. Urdangarin's intention was to present himself as a new man, focused on the world of coaching, a sector where public figures with controversial pasts often find refuge. However, his public appearance wasn't innocent in the eyes of those who know the recent history of the Royal Household. Many immediately remembered the golden rule he agreed to with Infanta Cristina: absolute silence in exchange for a comfortable life far from scandal.

According to social chronicle experts and journalists like Juan Luis Galiacho, the story has much more depth than it seems. Since his time in prison, Iñaki has reportedly been writing memoirs full of uncomfortable episodes, not only about the Nóos case and his relationship with Cristina, but also about the secrets of Zarzuela and his sometimes tense relationship with Juan Carlos I. This unpublished material would have served as a bargaining chip to secure his financial future and, at the same time, keep the entire royal family under pressure.

In that silent pact, the condition was clear: not a single detail would come to light as long as calm prevailed. But the recent interview has set off all the alarms, especially in Zarzuela, where they fear that a simple slip could trigger the publication of that book many have tried to bury.

His children step in

In this context of growing tension, Iñaki Urdangarin's children have stepped forward. Juan, Pablo, Miguel, and Irene, who publicly defended their father during the divorce, have changed their tone in private. According to sources close to the family, all four have directly and forcefully asked their father not to publish the memoirs. Their goal is to prevent the family name from making headlines again for reasons that have little to do with their daily lives.

Their request goes beyond a simple plea: they have insisted that chapters that could damage the image of their grandfather, the emeritus king, as well as other family members, be reviewed or even removed. They fear that a single misplaced sentence could reopen wounds that haven't yet healed. The pressure has been such that, for now, Urdangarin has assured those close to him that, if he does publish a book, he will focus on his personal experiences and professional career, leaving aside any controversy related to the Royal Household.

Nevertheless, the fear doesn't go away. The memoirs exist, they are written, and, according to what is said in publishing circles, they could come to light if Iñaki feels that his agreement has been betrayed or that his stability is once again at risk.

Possible betrayal of the Royal Household

In the Royal Household and throughout the Borbón circle, the concern is palpable. The already fragile relationships between Iñaki and Felipe VI seem irreparable. The cordiality of earlier times has given way to distrust and suspicion. In this environment, the attitude of Iñaki's children is more understandable: they want to protect not only the family's reputation, but also their father from himself and his possible impulses.

For now, the threat remains and the silence agreement is being kept, although every new move by Urdangarin is analyzed in detail in Zarzuela. The coming months will be key to knowing whether the calm is real or just a mirage before a new media storm.

The Urdangarin case shows that in the Royal Household, the ghosts of the past never completely disappear. It only remains to be seen whether his children's request will manage to prevent a new wave of scandals or if, once again, the secrets will come to light when least expected.