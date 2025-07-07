Rumors of a crisis between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle return

From Montecito to New York, every move by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex generates headlines and theories. Now, a sudden silence on social media and individual schedules has reignited speculation. What is really behind this apparent distancing? We delve into verified data, official statements, and reactions to offer a balanced and engaging account.

Separations that set off alarms

Last week, Meghan returned to Instagram after a pause of several days, posting personal content without mentioning Harry. An Anglo-Saxon news profile highlighted that Meghan is distancing herself from him "leaving clues" in a new post full of emotional meaning. Meanwhile, Harry delivered a speech at the Nexus summit in New York, emphasizing his commitment to empathy, without making direct reference to his wife.

Amid these moves, outlets like Soap Opera Spy observed changes in Meghan's social media strategy and noted the absence of explicit gestures toward Harry. Although typical of her style, this coordinated absence has reactivated rumors of a crisis.

Harry responds with humor: denying frequent divorces

Prince Harry, repeatedly questioned about an alleged separation at the DealBook 2024 summit of the New York Times, addressed it with humor: "Apparently we've divorced 10 or 12 times." On that same occasion, he added that the avalanche of rumors only gets worse with trolls who feed on morbid curiosity. His conclusion was clear: "There's no truth to the separation."

Harry insisted that his priority is to be "the best husband and father possible" for Archie and Lilibet from California. Aware of the impact of misinformation, he warned: "It's hard to keep up... that's why we ignore it."

Separate schedules

The comparison with "celebrity power couple" pairs like the Clooneys, mentioned by a Daily Mail expert, provides context. In recent months, both have adopted separate schedules: Harry focused on speeches and causes, Meghan on personal projects like her brand "As Ever." This reinforces the idea that their professional focus is complementary, not contradictory.

Additionally, Meghan shared an intimate mural for their seventh anniversary on May 19, titled "Our love story." The images and handwritten letter reaffirmed their union in the face of public scrutiny elcierredigital.com. That symbolic gesture disproves the breakup narrative.

Official statements at the royal palace

Sources close to the palace and the couple have described these theories as unfounded. Harry, in his remarks, clarified that the rumors aren't based on evidence. Meanwhile, Meghan has offered indirect explanations of family and professional balance, without controversial statements.