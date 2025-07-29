Business move between Jordi Basté and Andrés Iniesta

In recent months, the audiovisual sector in Spain has seen significant moves by actors with major media and business impact. The convergence between well-known figures and specialized production companies has become a way to consolidate local content with international projection.

This trend is set within an economic environment marked by the search for income diversification by athletes and communicators. All of this comes in the face of an increasingly competitive and digitalized advertising landscape. Just a week ago, the launch of a new format produced by recognized personalities captured the market's attention, confirming that strategic alliances are a key driver of growth.

A business merger with a multimedia and sports vision

According to the Mercantile Registry, NSN Media Productions was created from the 50% union of Monmedia (Jordi Basté) and the company International Commercialization of Sports Rights, (Andrés Iniesta), with Pol Rodríguez as the operating representative.

| Instagram, @jordibaste

Although both production companies were already collaborating on projects such as Xef Marín and Gemites — broadcast by 3Cat — this formalization represents a leap toward a more solid and structured corporate alliance.

Diversification strategies: from sports figures to art celebrities

Initially focused on content about athletes such as Iniesta himself, Bojan Krkic or Pau Gasol, NSN has evolved toward productions with cultural reach. The documentary project about Baroness Carmen Thyssen is paradigmatic.

After breaking with a specialized production company due to the focus on her romantic life, Thyssen trusted NSN to narrate her role as an art collector and patron. She had the involvement of Stoneweg, promoter of the Carmen Thyssen Barcelona Museum.

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya, redes

This shift shows ambition to occupy more sophisticated and culturally oriented narrative niches. It also reflects how the Spanish audiovisual industry is moving from sports entertainment to auteur content, with high cultural value and international resonance.

Cross-investment and financial synergies

The link between NSN and Stoneweg goes beyond audiovisual production. In November of last year, both entities became majority shareholders of FC Helsingør, a Danish third division X club. Neither Iniesta nor Basté have hidden their intention to build an investment ecosystem linked to sports, entertainment, and culture. This project shows that the alliance is not only creative, but also strategic and financial.

Impact on the sector and future projection

The recent premiere of the program Mis raíces on Cuatro, hosted by Isabel Jiménez, has reached an 8.8% audience share and an average of nearly 745,000 viewers. This way, it has established itself as the second option in its time slot. This solid debut confirms that NSN not only trusts stories linked to the identity of public figures, but can also turn them into commercial successes.

Iniesta, who announced his professional retirement in October after 22 years of activity, reinforces the symbolic value of the NSN brand. Although he currently lives in Dubai, where he is training as a coach, he has announced his intention to return to Barcelona without specifying a date. His presence at events such as the Princess of Girona Awards this Wednesday, including an interview, confirms that his public profile will remain relevant in guiding the company's image.

| FCB, Canva

More than a production company, a cultural and business platform

The union between Basté and Iniesta goes beyond mere creative collaboration. NSN Media Productions is set up as a hybrid platform: cultural, business, and media. It is committed to narratives ranging from sports to art, uses synergies from the financial world, and consolidates its presence both on screen and in the investment field.

With a solid financial base, strategic growth, and high-profile cultural products, NSN aspires to become an influential player in the audiovisual and investment landscape. Although it hasn't revealed all its plans yet, its trajectory points toward sustained expansion both in Spain and in international markets.