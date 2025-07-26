Silence at Buckingham Palace over what King Charles III has discovered about his sister

King Charles III has reduced his schedule and his public appearances due to his cancer treatment. Meanwhile, his sister, Princess Anne, has kept going nonstop. She is about to celebrate her 75th birthday and not only is she still going strong, but she is doing so with more intensity than anyone else.

Between 2024 and 2025, the princess has led the highest number of official events, and this is not the first time. For the fourth year in a row, she stands as the most active royal in the institution.

The plans that unsettled the king

According to a close source cited by The Times, the princess has started to consider her retirement, but in her own way: slow, measured, and very distant. Her idea is to start reducing her schedule at 80 and to retire completely, as her father, the Duke of Edinburgh, did when he reached 90.

This revelation would have surprised Charles III, especially because of the institutional weight Anne has carried in difficult times. With Charles III and Princess Kate facing cancer, Anne was the visible pillar of the British crown.

Her husband, Timothy Laurence, is a key piece in this equation. The source states that one of Anne's greatest fears is burning out. He encourages her to consider her well-being and to take care of her health, now that the physical toll is starting to show.

A tireless royal, for now

Despite these intentions, the princess has not confirmed anything publicly. In fact, her stance so far has been firm. During a visit to South Africa, she was asked about her retirement; her answer was clear: "It's not an option, I don't think so."

Anne even joked about how hectic her schedule is, mentioned that the previous summer she almost lost her sanity, and stressed that you have to take each day as it comes. Her words carry more weight after the incident she suffered at Gatcombe Park, her country house. She had a fall while riding a horse, which caused her a concussion and a brief loss of memory, but she returned to her activities as soon as she could.

Between duty and well-deserved rest

The princess's closest circle believes that, when the time comes, she will know when to stop. Anne has always been a discreet but firm figure. She has not sought the spotlight, and that loyalty to the crown is what her brother Charles values most.

The future is uncertain, but if anything has become clear, it is that Anne has earned the respect of the public and her family. Although Buckingham's silence suggests surprise, no one doubts that, as always, she will do the right thing.