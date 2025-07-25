Maximum happiness: a witness confirms the big news about Selena Gomez and Meryl Streep

The rumor about a possible collaboration between Selena Gomez and Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada 2 has started to gain traction on social media. Some initial images captured on a film set have sparked excitement among their fans. This major news has caused great anticipation about what role Selena could play alongside the legendary Meryl in this highly desired sequel.

For months, fans of the iconic 2006 film have been waiting for updates about the continuation of this story. The possibility that Selena Gomez could join the cast brings a new sense of enthusiasm. However, the leaked images haven't been confirmed as belonging to the filming, and they could be related to the series Only Murders in the Building, in which Selena appears.

A witness close to the filming has confirmed that there is real interest in having Selena for this production. In addition, the strong friendship between Selena Gomez and Meryl Streep, the undisputed star of the cinematic classic, has fueled expectations. Let's remember that Meryl has appeared in Selena's series, which has strengthened their professional and personal ties.

Selena Gomez and Meryl Streep: a friendship that opens doors to new projects

This connection between both artists could make a special collaboration in the film easier, as various rumors suggest. In addition, the actress keeps a good relationship with other cast members, such as Emily Blunt, which adds more weight to her presence in high-impact projects. Selena's integration into a project like this would mean a significant leap in her career.

At recent events, Selena and Emily Blunt have been seen together on several occasions, which has fueled even more speculation. Selena even shared a photo with Emily on her social media, showing a friendship that could open doors for future collaborations. These connections make the rumor plausible and highly desired.

Selena Gomez and Meryl Streep, two generations of cinema, could star in a historic collaboration

Despite the excitement, neither the production nor Selena Gomez's representatives have made official statements confirming her participation. Therefore, her appearance in The Devil Wears Prada 2 remains a rumor that generates anticipation, but still needs to be confirmed. Caution is kept while fans remain alert to any updates.

What does seem clear is that Selena Gomez's presence alongside Meryl Streep in this film would be a historic moment for both. The mix of talent, generations, and styles could result in something memorable. Until then, everyone will have to wait for official sources to clarify the future of this desired collaboration.