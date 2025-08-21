Buckingham Palace now admits the information about Louis, Kate Middleton's son

Buckingham Palace has acknowledged a detail that had previously gone more unnoticed about Prince Louis, the youngest son of Kate Middleton and Prince William. This is information that puts the spotlight on the seven-year-old boy, who is often an impromptu protagonist at official events. The British Royal Family, with this gesture, has confirmed what many had already sensed during recent public appearances.

The information admitted by the Palace is not related to protocol matters or strictly institutional issues. In fact, it is focused on the personal relationship Louis keeps with his grandfather, King Charles III. According to the official residence, the bond between the two has been especially close since the boy's early years.

| Europa Press

Louis has shown on repeated occasions that he shares a very special connection with the British monarch. During the Trooping the Colour held last June 14, the boy enthusiastically imitated his grandfather's gestures from the Buckingham balcony, in the midst of royal tradition. At that moment, it became clear that their connection goes beyond family and is also projected in the public sphere.

Buckingham Palace, witness to the bond between Kate Middleton's son and King Charles III

Close witnesses to the event have revealed that there was even a private conversation between grandfather and grandson during the air parade. A lip reader caught how Charles III pointed to the sky to encourage the boy not to miss the Royal Air Force's acrobatics. "Louis, look! The fighter jets!" the monarch reportedly exclaimed with enthusiasm, prompting the boy's broad smile.

The scene has not surprised those who closely follow the royal family's life, since there are other moments that prove this closeness. In April 2020, a tender photograph was released in which Charles hugged Louis for his second birthday. In 2022, during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, they were seen together with the boy on the sovereign's lap.

| Instagram, @princeandprincessofwales

These gestures have solidified the image of a devoted and affectionate grandfather, far from the distant vision sometimes associated with royalty. Indeed, the king has found in his relationship with his grandchildren a new way to live his personal and family role. Even their names seem to unite them, since Charles was christened Charles Philip Arthur George, while the boy's full name is Louis Arthur Charles.

Louis, Kate Middleton's son, earns a place at Buckingham Palace

Charles's bond with the youngest ones has not gone unnoticed by Queen Camilla either. In a 2015 interview, she described how her husband would kneel to play with the grandchildren, imitate voices while reading Harry Potter, and spend hours having fun with them. According to her, the children "absolutely adored him" and saw him as someone capable of making the most ordinary moments magical.

However, not everything is so simple in the monarch's life. The distance from his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, Harry and Meghan's children who live in California, contrasts with the closeness he has with Louis. That difference has further reinforced the importance of his relationship with William and Kate's youngest child.

The admission by Buckingham Palace has served to name what the public had already perceived. At seven years old, Louis is a key piece in the sovereign's family life. In every joint appearance, grandfather and grandson confirm that their relationship is one of the most endearing in the British monarchy.