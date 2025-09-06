Buckingham Palace locks down after receiving the strangest news about Queen Camilla

Buckingham Palace has made a drastic decision after an unexpected revelation about Queen Camilla. This Friday, The Times released an excerpt from a book that contains an unknown episode from the woman married to Charles III's teenage years. In this context, the British royal family has made a firm decision that has caused confusion throughout the country.

The British monarchy is experiencing intense weeks with all eyes on its main figures. Queen Camilla, who has established herself as one of the voices against domestic violence, has found herself linked to a story that connects with her own history. What secret from the past has come to light, and why has Buckingham chosen this stance?

| Instagram, @theroyalfamily

The United Kingdom shocked after learning a strange story about Queen Camilla

To understand the magnitude of this revelation, it is worth recalling the active role Queen Camilla has played in social causes. Since 2013, with the creation of the project The Wash Bags, the then Duchess of Cornwall showed a strong commitment to victims of abuse. Her message has been consistent and solid, earning the respect of organizations and victims.

In 2024, the BBC premiered the documentary Her Majesty the Queen: Behind Closed Doors, where she denounced violence against women as a "global pandemic." "Imagine how terrifying it is for a woman to be trapped with a very violent partner. Feeling that fear every day," the monarch stated in that program.

However, nobody suspected that behind that involvement there could be a personal experience. Last weekend, former royal correspondent Valentine Low published a preview of his book. In it, he reveals a fact about the woman married to Charles III that is as surprising as it is moving.

The book claims that Queen Camilla experienced an attempted assault when she was just 16 or 17 years old. The episode took place on a train bound for Paddington Station in London during her teenage years. The fact, hidden for decades, has become the center of debate throughout the United Kingdom.

| Europa Press

The story comes from a conversation recalled by Guto Harri, who was Boris Johnson's director of communications. According to his account, Camilla described what happened: "I was on a train heading to Paddington, and a guy kept moving his hand further and further..."

When Johnson asked how she reacted, Camilla's answer was forceful: "I did what my mother taught me. I took off my shoe and hit him in the testicles with the heel." The courage with which she faced that situation shows a strong character even in her teenage years.

The then young Camilla, far from being paralyzed, decided to go to a guard upon arriving at the station. As Harri recalls: "She had enough self-control when they arrived at Paddington to jump off the train, find a uniformed guy, and say: 'That man just attacked me,' and they arrested him."

Buckingham Palace keeps silent after Queen Camilla's revelation

After the publication of the preview last Friday, The Times requested the official version from Buckingham Palace. The response was clear: they would not comment. The secrecy is interpreted as an attempt to protect both Queen Camilla's privacy and the institution's image.

The decision has surprised part of the British public, who expected at least a gesture of support. The silence, however, has only multiplied speculation and interest around the book. For some analysts, this attitude reflects the royal family's traditional strategy: not reacting to revelations that could fuel controversy.

| Europa Press

Buckingham Palace's silence after the revelation about Queen Camilla has sparked a debate in the United Kingdom. The story connects directly with her long-standing commitment against gender violence and adds a personal touch to her activism. What remains to be seen is whether the monarch, who has always defended the voice of victims, will one day decide to tell this story in her own words.