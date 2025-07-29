Buckingham Palace on war footing: it's time for Prince Archie, Harry's son

The calm that Buckingham Palace has tried to keep has once again been seriously shaken. The reason is none other than the growing prominence of Prince Archie, the eldest son of Harry and Meghan Markle. His position within the British royal family has become more delicate than ever.

The situation isn't new, but it has escalated after the latest statements from royalty experts. According to various sources, when Prince William ascends to the throne, he firmly intends to review the royal status of his nephews. Archie, who currently holds the title of prince, could lose that recognition along with his sister Lilibet.

| Europa Press

Since March 2023, Archie has been officially listed as "His Royal Highness Prince Archie of Sussex" (Su Alteza Real el príncipe Archie de Sussex). It was a significant change, since until then he was only known as Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. This modification was possible thanks to the ascension of Charles III, the child's grandfather, to the throne.

Prince Archie's and his sister's titles hang by a thread at Buckingham Palace

The same process happened with his younger sister, Lilibet Diana. In her case, she went from being Lady Lilibet to "Her Royal Highness Princess Lilibet of Sussex" (Su Alteza Real la princesa Lilibet de Sussex). Both titles, although symbolic, reflect their position within the British royal hierarchy and the privileges that come with it.

However, that status might not last. Journalist Tom Sykes, in Daily Beast, has stated that William doesn't intend to keep Archie's and Lilibet's titles when he becomes king. He considers these appointments a provocation by Harry and Meghan, who left their royal duties in 2020.

| Instagram, @archewell_sussex_

Experts consulted by The Times have confirmed this stance. According to their sources, the children of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not have any active role in the royal family during William's future reign. This would mark a turning point in the relationship between both branches of the House of Windsor.

Buckingham Palace faces a decision that will define Prince Archie's future

Prince Harry, however, hasn't completely renounced his lineage. According to The Guardian, he wants his children to keep their titles so that, when they're adults, they can choose whether they want to have an institutional role. His decision seems more pragmatic than political, since he seeks to keep all options open.

The conflict reflects a much deeper tension within the royal family. Archie symbolizes the dilemma between tradition and change, between duty and personal freedom. Thus, Buckingham Palace once again faces a crossroads that will define the fate of its youngest generation.