Buckingham Palace admits what many suspected about Princess Charlotte

The return to school always marks a new beginning for millions of schoolchildren in the United Kingdom, and the three children of the Prince and Princess of Wales are no exception. As every September, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have resumed their studies. Although this year with a small but significant change: they're no longer known at school by their royal titles, but simply as George Wales, Charlotte Wales, and Louis Wales.

This seemingly simple practice has now been recognized by Buckingham Palace, confirming what many already suspected about Princess Charlotte: In the classroom, she's just one more. No royal highness treatments, no special deference, no visible privileges. Just another student among her classmates, with a backpack on her shoulder and a school agenda to follow.

| Instagram, @princeandprincessofwales

The use of the "surname" Wales isn't a recent invention, but a tradition in the British royal family. Prince William and Prince Harry, during their school and military years, already used the surname from their father's title. At that time, they were known as William Wales and Harry Wales, because their father, the current King Charles III, held the title of Prince of Wales.

Princess Charlotte doesn't use her titles at school

Until recently, William and Kate's children signed as Cambridge, in reference to the dukedom their parents received when they married in 2011. In fact, on his first day of school in 2017, Prince George was photographed with a small backpack that read "George Cambridge."

| Europa Press

However, since Charles III's accession to the throne in 2022, the titles have changed. William and Kate became the new Prince and Princess of Wales, and their children automatically adopted the surname derived from that title.

Charlotte is living a relatively normal childhood

The important decision to keep the children as far away as possible from royal protocol while they attend school has been well received by public opinion. For many, it's a gesture that humanizes the royal family and allows the little ones to enjoy a relatively normal childhood.

Thus, Buckingham Palace has officially confirmed what many already suspected: Princess Charlotte, despite her lineage and status, is simply "Charlotte Wales" when she walks through the school doors. Just another student, with friends, homework, and her own dreams, kept, at least for a few hours a day, away from the pomp and circumstance of royalty.