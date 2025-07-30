Rafa Nadal's huge news is confirmed and will thrill Xisca Perelló and their two children

Over time, some athletes manage to transcend the playing field. Not only because of their sporting achievements, but also because of the admiration and respect they inspire in society.

In Spain, many sports figures remain role models even after hanging up their boots or putting away their rackets. Their example, their careers, and the way they present themselves to the public have made them enduring idols.

This is reflected in the latest Sports Sponsorship Barometer, prepared by SPSG Consulting. This report highlights which Spanish athletes have the best image, taking into account both their careers and the public perception they keep.

| Europa Press

Rafa Nadal's big news is confirmed

Rafa Nadal tops this list. The Mallorcan tennis player, who started playing as a child and turned professional at age 15, has built a career that's hard to match.

With 22 Grand Slam titles and two Olympic gold medals, Nadal has earned not only international recognition but also affection. His attitude on and off the court, his humility, and his perseverance have established him as the country's most valued athlete.

Although he announced his retirement from professional tennis recently, his legacy is more alive than ever. He also remains a role model of effort and humility for new generations both inside and outside sports.

| Europa Press

Pau Gasol is the second most valued

In second place, another essential name in Spanish sports: Pau Gasol. The former basketball player has left his mark both on and off the court. Considered the best Spanish basketball player in history, he built most of his career in the NBA.

Pau Gasol has won two rings with the Los Angeles Lakers and has shared a locker room with legends like Kobe Bryant. His talent, leadership, and commitment have made him a figure admired by generations.

| Europa Press

Behind them, completing the podium, is Fernando Alonso, followed by Carlos Alcaraz, Andrés Iniesta, and Iker Casillas. All of them are part of a generation of athletes who have left their mark on the history of Spanish sports.

If there's something that unites Nadal and Gasol, it's their way of understanding sports: hard work, respect, and perseverance. That, beyond the titles, is what has made them legends admired by the general public.