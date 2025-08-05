Breaking news in England: They reveal Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's secret

Prince Andrew, brother of Prince Charles, and Sarah Ferguson have been part of the most unique history of the British royal family. Their wedding many years ago was worthy of a fairy tale. Although in 1996, and with two daughters, the couple divorced after ten years of marriage.

The relationship between Andrew and Sarah has defied conventions and, despite everything, has constantly been surrounded by special interest. Their names have been linked to both admired and controversial chapters. Despite the circumstances, they still occupy a particular place in public attention.

| Europa Press

The biography that shakes the House of York

The publication of the book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York has once again put Andrew at the center of controversy. The accusations range from tense family altercations to his relationship with highly questioned figures. Among the most talked-about episodes is an alleged fight with Prince Harry in 2013.

According to the text, the situation would have ended with Andrew injured, something Harry's spokesperson strongly denied. In addition, it is noted that Andrew allegedly made disparaging comments about Meghan Markle, calling her an "opportunist." The Sussexes' team replied immediately, making it clear that such claims are false and that legal action is already being taken.

| Europa Press, Instagram, en.xcatalunya.cat, @sarahferguson15

Fergie, the unconditional pillar

Amid this commotion, Sarah Ferguson remains steadfast by her ex-husband's side. No matter how intense the headlines are, Fergie keeps being his greatest ally, supporting him in public without making statements.

Her presence with Andrew at church during Easter or on their journeys through Windsor is no coincidence. It is Sarah's way of making it clear that her bond with him goes beyond what many imagine.

Although they do not share a marriage, their lives remain intertwined at key moments. Fergie and Andrew continue facing storms together, with the naturalness of those who know the true meaning of loyalty. It has even been claimed that they share the same home, without being a couple.

| Europa Press

A secret in plain sight

Andrew is once again embroiled in scandals not only because of the published book, but also because of the memories it brings back. However, what has now been revealed is the strength of his alliance with Sarah Ferguson.

They do not need public denials or grandiloquent statements. The image of both walking together through Windsor is the clearest answer. In the face of scandals and accusations, Andrew and Fergie keep showing, in silence, what their true secret is: a loyalty that no book can break.