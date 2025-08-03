Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Inés de Ramón, called out: Few people expected what happened in their relationship

After a long and highly publicized divorce from Angelina, Brad Pitt seemed to be writing a new romantic chapter with jewelry designer Inés de Ramón, who is 29 years younger than him. However, what many considered a solid and rejuvenating relationship for the actor has been called into question after an analysis by a nonverbal communication expert. According to what Judi James revealed to the Daily Mail, the couple's most recent public appearance might be hiding more than it shows.

Brad and Inés attended the red carpet of Pitt's new movie premiere together just a few weeks ago. At first glance, they appeared radiant, smiling, and very much in sync.

| Europa Press

However, according to James's careful observation, the interaction between them revealed certain signs of tension and emotional disconnection. In fact, the expert compared the couple to another famous Hollywood duo: George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin.

An expert analyzes Brad Pitt and Inés de Ramón

James points out that both Inés and Amal Clooney share several traits: they are successful, elegant women, outside the film industry, and project a strong and confident image. On the other hand, both Pitt and Clooney seem to adopt a more discreet attitude when they're with their partners. As if they prioritized their intelligence over the usual red carpet glamour, but according to the expert, there's a crucial difference between the two relationships: age.

| Europa Press

While the age difference between Clooney and Amal is 17 years, between Brad and Inés it's 29 (17 years and 29 years). James believes this is not a minor factor. In fact, in her opinion, this generational gap is starting to take its toll.

During the red carpet, she noticed a clear "lack of synchronization" between them: opposite styles, gestures that don't match, and an energy that doesn't flow. In particular, she pointed out that Brad seemed uncomfortable, as if he were trying to fit into a mold that doesn't belong to him.

Brad Pitt and Inés de Ramón might not be in sync according to the expert

Even their clothing was highlighted as a reflection of this attempt: questionable style choices, clearly aimed at projecting a modern and youthful image. For Judi James, this could be a sign that Brad Pitt is struggling internally with his age, his place in the world, and his identity as a couple. While Inés appeared relaxed and natural, Brad appeared "restrained, with an almost apologetic look, as if trying to please."

| Europapress

The most revealing thing, according to the expert, is that Brad might still be trying to "find his authentic self," a phrase that suggests that with Inés he doesn't feel completely himself.

Will this be another relationship doomed to become part of the actor's romantic history? No one knows. What does seem clear is that, although few expected it, the relationship between Brad Pitt and Inés de Ramón might not be going through its best moment.