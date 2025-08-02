The witness who ran into Infanta Sofía in Mallorca speaks clearly: 'We're talking about…'

The tranquility of Mallorca was shaken this week by the arrival of King Felipe VI, who landed on the island at the beginning of the week. He did so to take part, as he does every summer, in the training sessions ahead of the traditional regattas at the port. However, what has drawn attention is what someone has confessed about Infanta Sofía: "We talked about mental health."

However, it wasn't until this Thursday, July 31, that Queen Letizia, Leonor, and Infanta Sofía were seen in public. The three of them starred in an outing that was as unexpected as it was significant.

| Europapress

Mother and daughters decided to enjoy a "girls' night out" and went to the Rívoli cinema in Palma to watch En un lugar de la mente. This is a documentary directed by José Corbacho and Catalina Solivellas that focuses on mental health and the work of actors and actresses diagnosed with disorders. This choice didn't go unnoticed, especially when, hours later, Corbacho himself revealed some details about this very special encounter with Sofía.

Nobody expected the latest news about Princess Sofía in Mallorca

In statements to the program Espejo Público, the actor and director expressed his most sincere gratitude to Letizia and her daughters for attending the screening of his work. According to him, the visit was completely unexpected: "They notified us only 24 hours in advance. I joked with the security team saying I wasn't ready for a royal event," he explained, laughing.

| Antena 3

Beyond the anecdote, Corbacho recounted with emotion the moment he shared with the queen and her daughters. "To our surprise, she was accompanied by Leonor and the Infanta. We talked with them about mental health, cinema, and about the emotional and artistic journey that this film represents," he revealed.

"Everything was very warm, very emotional, nothing was prepared. I looked like I was about to serve her a mojito," he added with humor.

Infanta Sofía enjoyed her family outing in Mallorca

The big surprise came when José Corbacho shared an intimate confession that Queen Letizia made to him during that brief but intense encounter.

| Europa Press

"She is very involved with mental health. She confessed to me that cinema is her passion and that she'd love to do film criticism. I encouraged her to do it under a pseudonym, although I doubt it would work, because she'd be the most sought-after critic in Spanish cinema," he said, laughing.

Without a doubt, this is a confession that has caused a stir on social media. Among film lovers, who now dream of one day discovering a review secretly signed by the queen of Spain herself.