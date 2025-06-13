Forceful message from Jorge Javier Vázquez to Melody: 'You should...'

On Spanish television, few comments go unnoticed, especially when they come from Jorge Javier Vázquez. His latest message directed at Melody has ignited social media and brought the artist back to the center of the media storm, just as the debate about Eurovision is still lingering on talk shows and social media.

Jorge Javier and the advice to Melody after the Eurovision storm

Everything began with an intervention by Melody that didn't go unnoticed. Her stance on the controversy surrounding the Spanish representative at Eurovision and her way of expressing herself caught the attention of many.

But it was Jorge Javier Vázquez who, during the broadcast of his show, decided to send a direct message to the singer, in a clear sign that tabloid press still has the power to set trends and shape opinions. In his words, Jorge Javier urged Melody to lower the tone in her interventions, suggesting that too much effusiveness could end up harming her public image.

| Telecinco

The host didn't hesitate to state that the danger of becoming a caricature is real when emotion overwhelms naturalness and the discourse drifts away from the musical message to become a spectacle. "She should moderate her tone and not fall into self-parody," he said, without mentioning the singer directly, but making the target of his comment clear.

The phrase quickly went viral, fueled by clips from the show shared on X and Instagram by accounts specializing in television and Eurovision. The reaction was immediate. Social media, always alert to the outbursts of media personalities, picked up both messages of support and criticism.

The reactions and Melody's public defense

Some users recalled Melody's career and her right to express herself as an artist without having to bow to the political correctness of television. Others, however, agreed with Jorge Javier and emphasized the importance of taking care of one's public projection when under the media spotlight, especially at high-profile events like Eurovision.

| TVE, XCatalunya, Samudri7

After the broadcast, Melody turned to her official profiles to defend herself in a subtle yet firm way. In a post, the singer made it clear that she feels proud of her journey and that she prefers to be authentic rather than fall into conformity.

"Being yourself sometimes is hard, but it's worth it," she wrote, without mentioning Jorge Javier, but making it clear that the comment hadn't gone unnoticed. The phrase received thousands of "likes" within hours and numerous messages of support from fans and colleagues in the profession. Some well-known faces, such as fellow judges from music shows and hosts from rival networks, came out in defense of Melody.

They recalled her long career and the difficulty of keeping one's place in the entertainment industry without giving up one's own personality. Among the most notable supporters are singers who have had similar experiences at Eurovision and know the media pressure firsthand.

| Telecinco

Her response: common sense

Meanwhile, Jorge Javier, far from retracting, reaffirmed his opinion in a later comment, appealing to common sense and reminding everyone that television rewards authenticity, but also punishes excess. "It's easy to get carried away by emotion, but sometimes taking a step back helps you see the whole picture."

This was the host's response, and it's not the first time he has faced criticism from show business figures for his assessments. The debate, far from dying down, remains heated.

In the past week, the conversation about artists' public image and the role of television in shaping it has filled hours of discussion on various specialized programs. The controversy thus mixes with the usual post-Eurovision buzz, where any statement can become a trend or meme overnight.

| Telecinco, TVE, XCatalunya

Jorge Javier's forceful opinion has not only reopened the debate about the limits of spontaneity and spectacle on television, but also raises a deeper question: to what extent should artists adapt to the rules of the media show or keep their authenticity, no matter the cost?

Does this mark the beginning of a new style for Melody?

Melody, with two decades of career behind her, seems determined to remain true to her style, despite the risks that entails in today's tabloid ecosystem. The episode makes it clear that, in the world of television and music, a single phrase can open the door to much deeper debates about identity, authenticity, and public projection.

Although only time will tell if Melody adjusts her way of communicating after Jorge Javier's words, the truth is that the artist has once again become the center of attention at a key moment in her career. For now, the controversy is still alive and doesn't seem likely to be solved soon.

| Canva

Will this media clash be the beginning of a new chapter for Melody or, on the contrary, will it reinforce her image as an untamable artist? The answer, as so often in celebrity news, will depend as much on her next moves as on the reaction of her followers.