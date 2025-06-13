Claudia Pina dazzles with her vacation alongside someone you wouldn't expect

Claudia Pina, the young Barça gem, is starring in a getaway that has surprised her followers. After her performance in the recent Copa de la Reina final, where she was chosen as MVP, the 23-year-old footballer has taken advantage of a few days off in a paradisiacal setting. The most striking thing: she's not alone.

To the confusion of many, her companion is a well-known figure... but not for her romantic side. The mystery has ignited social media and has gained attention without entering into speculation.

a destination to recharge energy

The forward, born in Montcada i Reixac, put the finishing touch on the season with a decisive brace against Atlético de Madrid, confirming herself as a Barça star. Days later, she shared on her account a photo from a pool with spectacular views.

The place, a true "mansion" for a getaway with a close friend: Cata Coll, the Mallorcan goalkeeper who has stolen her heart... as a locker room companion. Together they've shown smiles at sunset, enjoying the water and relaxation after a top-level campaign.

barça friendship uncovered

What many interpret as a possible romance is not so. According to the first official comments, it's a beautiful friendship with history. The connection between Pina and Coll was born inside the locker room, strengthened by relaxed moments, like the Christmas calçotada in which Coll told El Nacional that "Pina only knows how to score great goals."

That complicity has carried over into the summer break, sharing confidences, laughter, and a bond rarely seen. Nothing to do with romantic rumors, beyond a genuine connection between two Women's Barça stars.

official statements about the trip?

For now, neither of them has issued formal statements about the trip. Pina simply posted the photo on her profile without additional text, while Coll uploaded the same snapshot from the pool on her account.

There's also no official announcement from Sant Jordi or their coach, Montse Tomé. Even so, everything points to an intimate plan between friends to disconnect before the Women's Euro, which begins on July 2 in Switzerland, an event in which both will surely be drafted.

beyond showing off

Claudia Pina broke into the first team in January 2018 at just 16 years old, after standing out at La Masia with more than 100 goals (100) in youth categories. Her current season has been perfect: league title, Super Cup, and Copa—the national treble that culminates with her MVP—and a major contract renewal for next season.

Meanwhile, Cata Coll has grown as an elite goalkeeper. World champion, world gold in Australia-New Zealand 2023, and signed by Barça in 2019, where she's won multiple titles since then. Both are at the peak of their professional careers and, judging by the images, also personally.

what's behind that bond?

This getaway shows that, sometimes, the most interesting stories aren't in the sensational headlines. Pina and Coll's trip doesn't suggest romance, but rather a solid friendship born after years of sharing a locker room, titles, and trust. That human relationship brings freshness to both of their media profiles, without giving in to sensationalism.

Will they keep sharing confidences during the summer? What is clear is that, between training and tournaments, both have chosen to disconnect in a big way, and they're doing it as inseparable friends. The summer promises rest, laughter... and, who knows, maybe even a joint interview on social media with new anecdotes?