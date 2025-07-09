Gerard Romero's new show on TV3: Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía involved

For months, there had been speculation about a major signing at TV3, and it seems that many were left intrigued. Gerard Romero, a prominent figure in sports journalism and a well-known streamer, has made the definitive leap. TV3 has closed a deal to trust him with a weekly prime time show. But the most striking thing isn't just the channel change: the first guest will be none other than Gerard Piqué, accompanied by Clara Chía. This move promises to be one of the most talked-about premieres of the year.

What is really going to happen

According to some outlets like EN Blau, CCMA has ruled out leaving Romero with just a slot on Esport 3: it will air on TV3, Thursdays at 11:00 p.m. after Polònia, in a "fals directe" format. The material will be recorded a few hours earlier, but the freshness of live broadcasting is kept, at Teatre Victòria, a venue with an audience very different from conventional studios.

The concept is a hybrid between late-night and sports show. There will be interviews with personalities like Estopa or Iniesta, musical performances, and a band. Everything will be led with Romero's relaxed style, who aims to break the mold and bring a more "streamer" style to young audiences: festive, passionate, and unrestrained.

First reactions from the audience

TV3 hasn't issued a formal statement, but the move is interpreted as an ambitious renewal. Internal sources describe it as a fresh boost to connect with viewers who don't follow traditional formats. On social media, enthusiasm has already been seen:

A user on X stated: "Gerard Romero as a showman on TV3 is exactly what they needed to refresh Thursday nights." Another emphasized: "Interviews from a theater: that context will give another dimension to the format."

Why will this show be different?

TV3 has already bet on the "fals directe" format before: Col·lapse and Nexes keep using this method with good results. Now, bringing this approach to an entertainment show means a controlled risk: an informal, close style is guaranteed, but without losing quality.

Moreover, the key element: Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía aren't typical guests. The couple have denied recent crises and there is talk of family rapprochement after dinners in Cerdanya with their parents, according to celebrity press sources.

The focus won't be sensationalist gossip, but rather conversation with personal nuances, combining sports and family ties. This way, several fronts are covered: winning back the audience, the boom of young viewers, and more thoughtful and entertaining content.

Gerard Romero: young but experienced

Romero isn't new to entertainment with prominent actors. His time on On és la pasta on the 3Cat website already showed his ability to lead a light format with humor and rhythm. The experience he gained at RAC1 and Twitch proves he can connect with new audiences.

In addition, TV3 has recruited young and media-savvy figures like Laura Escanes, Jordi Cruz, or Sofía Coll. Romero's signing is part of this content diversification strategy, targeting broader audiences.

The mix of spectacle, sports, and intimate content turns this project into a media relationship with guaranteed success. The appointment on the first Thursday after Polònia, at Teatre Victòria, sets the bar very high: will it manage to break TV3's prime time? Gerard Romero's show promises a lot. Many are already eagerly awaiting its broadcast.