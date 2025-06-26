Blanca Cusiné, Bojan Krkic's ex: the confession that brings down Barça's coordinator

Since that tender childhood shared in Mollerussa, where Blanca and Bojan forged a friendship that later turned into a romantic relationship, few would have imagined that behind such a high-profile love story there would be such harsh episodes. Now, Blanca Cusiné has broken her silence and, for the first time, has spoken about the pressure, the offensive messages, and the demands from an environment that ultimately undermined her self-esteem elnacional.cat.

from childhood friends to a couple

Blanca recounts how her bond with Bojan grew from school until they became an iconic couple. Everything seemed like a fairy tale until the day when an exclusive in Lecturas during their vacation in Formentera brought her back to reality.

"I received a message from my mother: 'You're in the magazine and not in a good way,'" she recalls. From that moment, hundreds of messages insulting her for her physique and appearance arrived. She wouldn't go outside for fear of public judgment.

| Instagram

"your job doesn't matter, you have to be a mother"

Months later, the pressure intensified. Advisors close to Bojan—whom Blanca defines as "coaches"—told her that if Bojan signed with MLS, she had to leave her career. In her own words: "You have to leave your job because you're not focusing, you're working too much." That was the beginning of an emotionally unsustainable period.

the hidden wound: endometriosis and the cruel accusation

The story took an even crueler turn with the diagnosis of endometriosis, a disease linked to fertility. Instead of support, she received a devastating accusation: that she could have caused the disease "because she wanted to be a mother." Blanca admits she felt "destroyed inside" after hearing such an atrocity.

bojan's silence regarding his ex's words

So far, neither Bojan nor Barça have issued any statement. We don't know the club's or the former player’s (now coordinator) opinion about the statements made by his ex, in which she acknowledges that Bojan had a very different character from what we're used to in other footballers from FC Barcelona and other top-level teams.

| RTVE, Sport

búscate la vida by José Elías

Blanca's interview on the podcast Búscate la vida by José Elías, supported by a video with thousands of views on TikTok, has caused a debate of journalistic interest. Social media users have debated the role that partners of top-level athletes have and have raised different questions.

Why in high-performance sports environments is the professional career of partners minimized and pressure applied toward traditional roles? Blanca's testimony breaks with the idealized script of the "footballer's wife" to show the reality of many.