Princess Charlotte's beautiful gesture that Kate Middleton will never forget: there's a photo

Princess Charlotte has once again made her mark with her style at one of the most followed sporting events of the summer. At 10 years old, the young royal shows not only a strong personality but also an innate ability to capture the attention of the press.

It is no coincidence. Both her mother, Kate Middleton, and her paternal grandmother, the late Diana of Wales, have been icons of elegance and sophistication for decades. Charlotte, although she is still very young, seems to be well aware of her heritage.

| Europa Press

The lovely gesture from Princess Charlotte to Kate Middleton

This Sunday, the final of the women's Euro Cup pitted England against Spain in an exciting match. The game was decided in a penalty shootout, which gave the British team the victory.

Among those attending the stadium were not only fans: royalty was also present. On one hand, Prince William attended with his daughter Charlotte; on the other, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía were there.

However, beyond the sporting aspect, one of the details that caused the most comments was the look chosen by the young British princess. Charlotte wore a navy blue dress with a delicate pattern of small white polka dots.

| Casa Real

The design featured very carefully crafted details: ruffles on the sleeves, front buttons, and a bow at the waist. Although it belongs to the Italian brand Guess, known for its modern style, the dress fit surprisingly well with the traditional aesthetic of the royal family.

The choice was not accidental. This type of pattern, white polka dots on a dark background, has also been a constant in Kate Middleton's wardrobe and in Diana's as well. Especially during significant moments of their public lives.

Whether she was aware of it or not, Charlotte paid tribute to those two influential female figures in her family circle. In fact, it was not the first time she had chosen this dress: she had already worn it at Wimbledon earlier this year, although on that occasion she styled it differently.

Princess Charlotte was the center of attention

In this latest appearance, the princess chose white ballet flats with a strap across the instep and wore her hair down. Everything about her image conveyed a blend of childlike sweetness and inherited elegance.

The dress has sold out quickly on the brand's official website. However, it can still be found in some multi-brand stores for a price close to €80. Beyond its commercial value, the design reflects how Charlotte is beginning to define her own style.

With this significant look, Princess Charlotte confirms that she not only follows in her mother and grandmother's footsteps in terms of aesthetics. She also shows that she has inherited the ability to turn fashion into a subtle language, full of tradition, identity, and emotion.