Melody's aunt explodes: 'What they've done...'

Melody's participation in Eurovision 2025 has sparked a wave of reactions, especially from her closest circle. María, the singer's great-aunt, did not hesitate to express her discontent after the result obtained by the artist in the European contest.

The 24th place continues to raise blisters

Melody represented Spain in Eurovision 2025 with the song "Esa Diva," a proposal that combined Latin rhythms and an impactful staging. Despite her effort and talent, the artist finished in 24th place out of 26, obtaining only 37 points in total: 27 from the jury and 10 from the televote.

This result surprised many, as a better position was expected for the singer. Her performance was highlighted for its energy and charisma, including her characteristic hair movement, known as the "helicopter," which she had already popularized at the Benidorm Fest.

Statements from the closest circle

Melody's great-aunt, María, expressed her indignation on the program "La familia de la tele," stating that "what they have done with her is not right, they have scammed her." She added that "the girl is an artist from head to toe and what has happened I did not like. Neither I nor my people, that's the way it is."

These statements reflect the feelings of a part of the artist's family, who consider the result obtained at the festival unfair.

Meanwhile, Melody has kept a low profile after her return to Spain, canceling her commitments with RTVE and dedicating time to her family. However, she has announced a press conference for Monday, May 26 at 4:00 PM in Prado del Rey, where she will share her experience in Eurovision and address the speculations that arose after the contest.

The artist has declared that there are no tensions with RTVE and that she simply needed time to rest and be with her son. She assured that she will speak clearly and sincerely about her personal and professional experience at the festival.

The music world also weighs in

Meanwhile, figures from the music field, such as Denna and Nil Moliner, have expressed their support for Melody, highlighting that her performance deserved a better ranking. Chanel, former representative of Spain in Eurovision, also showed her disagreement with the score received by the artist.

Melody's upcoming press conference will be key to clarifying the details of her participation in Eurovision 2025 and responding to the criticisms and support received. The expectation is high, and the singer is expected to offer her version of the events with the transparency that characterizes her.