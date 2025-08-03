Letizia Ortiz's new obsession sparks controversy at Zarzuela... and costs money

Queen Letizia's public image is that of an impeccable, perfectionist woman who is always in control of every detail. However, what many see as a virtue in public seems to have become a source of tension behind closed doors. Recently, it has emerged that her drive for order and cleanliness has escalated to a level many describe as obsessive, creating a high-pressure environment in Zarzuela Palace.

Far from being a simple whim, this fixation on cleanliness has, according to sources close to the palace, turned into a mania that governs the daily life of the royal residence. They say that living together has become more complicated under the yoke of a demand that knows no limits and that tests the patience of the very staff who work for the Royal Family.

An almost surgical cleaning protocol

Letizia Ortiz's demands have led to the implementation of an extraordinarily strict cleaning protocol that leaves no room for the slightest mistake.

It's not just about keeping the rooms presentable; the goal is to achieve an almost total state of asepsis that borders on unhealthy. This situation, according to reports, has contributed to a notable turnover among the service staff, who are unable to withstand the constant pressure.

The rules are clear and specific. The palace's old floors, for example, can't be cleaned with liquid products that could damage them. Their cleaning is done exclusively with dry mops and a dust catcher. In the bathrooms, the order is to use soft, non-abrasive cloths to avoid damaging the enamel of the fixtures, along with specific disinfectants that eradicate any germs without leaving residue.

Dust is considered public enemy number one. To fight it, the cleaning teams must use vacuum cleaners with telescopic tubes capable of reaching every last corner of the cornices and shelves. The directive is clear: not a single speck of dust is tolerable. Added to these measures is one of the most talked-about rules: any object larger than 0.8 in. (2 centimeters) found on the floor must be picked up immediately.

The hidden cost of a spotless image

This obsession with control is reflected not only in cleanliness but also in staff security. Employees must go through an X-ray scanner, similar to those at airports, and leave their electronic devices in a locker before starting their workday, limiting their communication with the outside world.

While it's not possible to quantify the exact cost of this "mania," it's clear that such an exhaustive protocol has economic implications. The use of specific products, the need for a large team, and the high staff turnover, which requires constant recruitment and training processes, represent a considerable expense that adds to the general upkeep of Zarzuela.

Beyond the money, the real cost could be the atmosphere in what, in addition to being an institution, is the home of the Royal Family. The relentless pursuit of unattainable perfection seems to be creating more tension than harmony.